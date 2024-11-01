Americans Vote Early in Record Numbers: 'They're Fed Up'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Americans are turning out in record numbers to vote early, with reports indicating both Democratic and Republican voters are taking advantage of early voting options as Election Day nears.

More than 60 million people have already cast ballots by mail or in person. Virginia Beach residents cite varied reasons, including avoiding long lines or concerns over potential unrest.

"I thought about it a little bit. …I just want to get this done now," said Jodi, an early voter in Virginia.

Early voting this year could outpace the 74,000 early voters in Virginia Beach in 2020, according to Christine Lewis, the city's elections director. "We're going to break that number," Lewis said. "We have about 65,000 early votes now."

Battleground states like Georgia, North Carolina, and Arizona are also reporting high early turnout. Nearly 3.3 million Georgians have already voted, with early voting showing growth among Republican voters. After previously discouraging early voting, former President Donald Trump is now urging supporters to "vote early."

"We can turn the page forever from this failed and corrupt administration," Trump said during a recent rally.

Virginia Beach School Board candidate Rose Dwyer attributes high early turnout to voter sentiment. "They're fed up… they want to see the country go in another direction," she said.

Virginia Beach City Council candidate Cash Green, a former election official, praised the city's election security measures, saying the processes are strong and designed to avoid past issues.

Meanwhile, Democrats are seeking to maintain high turnout. In Pennsylvania, Democratic mail-in ballots outnumber Republican returns by over 350,000.

Virginia State Sen. Aaron Rouse emphasized that early voting bolsters democracy. "Regardless of where you may align politically, exercising your right to vote reinforces how strong our democracy is," he said.

Concerns over election integrity persist, with some GOP-led states implementing stricter voter ID requirements.

As turnout grows, both sides are intent on making their voices heard.

NOTE: CBN neither supports nor opposes any political party or candidate. Our goal is to cover the news because truth matters. Please join with us in prayer for God to use CBN News to share the truth from a Christian perspective.