Abortion on the Ballot: Harris, Trump, and the State-by-State Battle for Life

CBN News
10-24-2024

Abortion is an election issue that may bring a lot of people to the polls in November. After Roe v. Wade was declared unconstitutional, each state must decide its own abortion law. 

Presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have both been pressed on the life issue this campaign season, with Trump having to clarify his stance after criticizing Florida's abortion restrictions. 

During an interview with NBC this week, Harris made headlines again with her pro-choice agenda, calling abortion a fundamental freedom and opposing any concessions for religious exemptions.  

CBN News talked with Katie Glenn Daniel, the state policy director at Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, to find out how this issue will affect the election in some key states. WATCH the Full Interview ABOVE.

NOTE: CBN neither supports nor opposes any political party or candidate. Our goal is to cover the news because truth matters. Please join with us in prayer for God to use CBN News to share the truth from a Christian perspective. 

