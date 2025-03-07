Witkoff on Hamas Brutality to Hostages: 'I Wouldn't Test President Trump'

Steve Witkoff, White House special envoy for the Middle East, accompanied by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, speaks with reporters at the White House, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

JERUSALEM, Israel – President Donald Trump is turning up the pressure on Hamas, issuing what he calls a "last warning" for the militant group to release all remaining hostages. His special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, says Hamas has been uncooperative—and time is running out. Meanwhile, Israel is signaling growing frustration over the U.S. approach.

The White House confirms direct talks with Hamas – a break from longstanding U.S. policy.

Officials say negotiations center around the safe return of 24 hostages still believed to be alive, along with the bodies of at least 35 others.

"We feel that Hamas has not been forthright with us, and it's time for them to be forthright with us," Witkoff announced. "The president has issued a statement about what’s acceptable to him and what’s not."

While the U.S. pursues diplomatic talks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly unhappy about the effort.

Sources close to the prime minister's office say he fears it could undercut Israel's war effort and the ongoing pressure to force Hamas' surrender.

"They have 59 hostages, of which many have been killed," Trump observed. "And those 24 that are living, they’re in very bad shape."

Meanwhile, Hamas has issued a threat, saying it will execute hostages if Israel resumes its military offensive in Gaza. However, the Trump administration is adamant, and U.S. military involvement is not off the table.

Over the weekend, U.S. and Israeli air forces conducted joint operations in the Middle East.

Witkoff noted, "I think he was making it very clear: he's had enough. I wouldn’t test President Trump." The administration has stated that Hamas cannot remain in power in Gaza.

Witkoff believes the brutality the hostages endured has only strengthened Trump’s resolve.

"There’s a lot of conversation among these hostages about the deprivation that they went through, about murders that they saw,” Witkoff said.

He added, “And I think that the president listened to it, absorbed it, and said, ‘This is unacceptable. I’m not going to tolerate this behavior.’"

The White House has not disclosed what action it may take next, but Trump is determined the U.S. will not back down.

“We want to see these hostages come home,” Witkoff emphasized. “We’re not going to sit here, do nothing, and tolerate these inhumane conditions. They've lived in a terrible situation.”

He continued, “Who keeps dead bodies? Who does that? Who keeps people chained up downstairs? Who murders in front of other hostages? What's happened here is intolerable."

With no breakthrough yet, the next move belongs to Hamas – and the world is watching.