Syrian activists gather at the Umayyad square during a protest to demand a secular state, in Damascus, Syria, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)

US Veteran of Syrian Battles Says Informed Policy, Fervent Prayer Needed to Protect Christians, Other Minorities

JERUSALEM, Israel – Dave Eubank and his ministry, the Free Burma Rangers www.fbr.org, have worked extensively for many years inside Syria. During the rise of ISIS, they braved the danger to reach out to many caught in the crossfire.

Here’s one of our CBN News stories with Eubank on their exemplary work inside Syria.

They continue to help many Syrians, and now Eubank is raising the alarm about a Turkish-backed Islamist group called the Syrian National Army that has already killed many Syrians and is poised to invade Northeast Syria, one of the few democratic areas in the Middle East.

The Turkish-backed takeover comes at a pivotal time as national boundaries set up more than a century ago may be shifting, and President-elect Donald Trump prepares for his second inauguration pledging no more "endless" Middle East wars.

Earlier this month, Trump emphatically posted on social media concerning a U.S. role in Syria, "The United States should have nothing to do with it. This is not our fight. Let it play out. Do not get involved."

Here’s our conversation as Eubank explains what is happening and informed policy and fervent prayer are so important “for such a time as this.”