These Trump Executive Orders and Stefanik Hearings Show Dramatic Shift in US Policy Toward Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel – After his inauguration, President Donald Trump signed what some called a tsunami of executive orders in the Oval Office. Those orders affect not only the U.S. but also Israel and the Middle East.

The executive orders include:

Revoking sanctions on several Israeli citizens in Judea and Samaria imposed by the Biden administration.

Restoring sanctions against the International Criminal Court

Defunding UNRWA, the United Nations Relief & Works Agency for Palestinian refugees

Authorizing deportation of U.S. visa holders involved in pro-Hamas protests

Lifting restrictions on arms sales to Israel, including the supply of 2,000-lb. bombs

Trump also raised the issue of what to do about Gaza. He questioned whether the days-old ceasefire between Hamas and Israel will last.

Jonathan Tobin, the C.E.O. of JNS News, told CBN News his contention has merit. “He has very good reason to be skeptical," Tobin said. "This ceasefire-hostage deal is almost certain to – at some point – collapse.”

Tobin added, “The problem is that it is basically a ransom payment, and it, you know, it's sort of – it's contradictory. But Donald Trump, on the one hand, his administration, you know, says they're against Hamas. They want to help Israel get rid of Hamas. But this ceasefire deal that he helped broker – and that basically happened because he said it had to happen – because he said he would unleash "all hell" on the Middle East. And his envoy (Steve Witkoff) not only negotiated with Qatar and other Hamas enablers but really bullied Netanyahu.”

Tobin called the pressure from Washington contradictory "because this deal more or less guarantees that Hamas will take back control of most of Gaza because Israel is being forced to withdraw."

On Tuesday, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee began its hearing for President Trump's nominee for United Nations ambassador, Elise Stefanik.

Stefanik is well known as a congresswoman for her grilling of university presidents who tolerated antisemitism on their campuses. She also spoke out against funding for UNRWA.

During the hearing, she stated. "We should never tolerate any U.S. taxpayer funds going towards terrorism. As in my question with the ranking member (New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen), I was one of the (House) members that voted to defund UNWRA. I was one of the leaders in standing for that important appropriations vote, which there is a bipartisan consensus on, with significant members – Republicans, as well as some Democrats – who voted to defund it."

Stefanik also sees Judea and Samaria, called the West Bank by some, through a biblical lens.

During her hearing, Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) noted, "This is the Israeli finance minister, Smotrich, and the former National Security minister Ben-Gvir here who believe that Israel has a biblical right to the entire West Bank. And in that conversation, when you told me that, yes, you shared that view, is that your view today?"

"Yes," Stefanik answered.

With a ceasefire underway in Gaza, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi announced his resignation Tuesday, citing his responsibility for the military's failure on October 7th, 2023.

The head of the IDF Southern Command also stepped down, and it's expected more IDF leadership will leave their posts in the near future.

Meanwhile, violence continues against Israeli citizens. Tuesday, in Tel Aviv, a U.S. green card holder in Israel for just three days stabbed four Israelis.

Many Israelis are concerned that the hundreds of Palestinian prisoners to be released in the hostage deal will lead to a dramatic increase in terror attacks.