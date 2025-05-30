Reports: Hamas Rejects U.S. Gaza Ceasefire Plan as Israel Prepares to Thwart Global Push for Palestinian State

President Donald Trump, right, listens as White House special envoy Steve Witkoff, left, speaks on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

JERUSALEM, Israel – Hamas has rejected the latest U.S. proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release unless changes are made to the agreement crafted by U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff, according to the BBC and other media outlets. The rejection comes as Israel's military continues its more intense offensive against Hamas, warning Gazan civilians in more northern Gaza population centers to seek safe areas.

Witkoff's proposal would reportedly lead to Hamas freeing 10 of the remaining living hostages in the first week of a 60-day ceasefire. In exchange, Israel would free more than a thousand Palestinian prisoners.

A Hamas source told Walla News that the latest U.S. plan favored Israel more than earlier plans.

A major sticking point: Hamas wants guarantees that Israel won't return to fighting after the ceasefire. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated he wants the fighting to resume until Hamas is eliminated in Gaza.

Some of Netanyahu's coalition partners have had enough of the Witkoff negotiations. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted on X, "Mr. Prime Minister, after Hamas rejected the deal proposal again, there is no longer any excuse, for anyone, to continue with this shuffling in Gaza."

He continued, "We have already missed enough opportunities. It is time to go in with all our might, to destroy, kill, and defeat Hamas."

The Security Cabinet's historic decision to approve 22 new Jewish communities in the biblical heartland of Judea and Samaria this week was the first volley in the government's effort to head off another unilateral push for a Palestinian state by some Western powers, including France.

French President Macron is expected to lobby for much of the world to collectively recognize a Palestinian state at a summit in New York City next month.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar warned that such a declaration would reward the Hamas terrorists who committed the October 7th atrocities.

He indicated that if outside nations recognize a Palestinian state in Judea and Samaria, Israel will respond by declaring sovereignty over larger areas of the West Bank. In Sa'ar's words, "Unilateral moves against Israel will be met with unilateral Israeli measures."

He added, "We will not get any dictates from outside with regard to our national security."

U.S. negotiations with Iran also appeared to falter on Friday as the Tehran regime announced that no deal is imminent and that Iran will proceed with its uranium enrichment plans.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***