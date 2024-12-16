Religious Freedom Expert: Syrian Christians Hope to Stay Free, Not be Forced into Sharia Law

Chris Mitchell
12-16-2024

JERUSALEM, Israel – Nina Shea is the Director of Religious Freedom at the Hudson Institute in Washington D.C.

 After the fall of the Assad regime and the takeover by Sunni Syrian rebels, Shea sounded the alarm about the danger to Syrian Christians in a recent article.  

CBN News spoke with Shea to get further insight into the plight of Syrian Christians and other minorities under a new leader who just declared Sharia law.

To watch the full interview, click on the video above.

 

