Rapid, Chaotic Middle East Changes Part of a Divine 'Reset' According to One Prophetic Voice

JERUSALEM, Israel – Swift changes in Israel and the Middle East are taking the world by surprise – but not everyone. Cindy Jacobs from Generals International has a sense that a major reset is underway and that it's part of a divine plan.

We spoke with Cindy at the recent National Religious Broadcasters convention in Dallas.

CHRIS MITCHELL; Tell me what the Lord is sharing with you.

CINDY JACOBS: We know that Israel is God's timetable. You know, it really is the clock of the world. And so I think that what the Holy Spirit wants to do is give a reset to Israel and Gaza, and everybody thinks that can't happen. I mean, in the natural It just looks impossible. But God's got a plan. God's got a plan for the Middle East and to bring a move of God like we can't imagine.

But of course, Satan always wants to, you know, throw a monkey wrench in there. But I think even what's happened in Syria is remarkable, although we're concerned about some aspects of it. But the whole biblical world, God is going to do a great work in it.

And, and he's also readjusting. I mean, I prophesied while you were there at the Jerusalem prayer breakfast at Mar-a-Lago that they would actually call – what some people say the "West Bank" – they will say "Judea and Samaria" again. It's going to be on the maps as Judea and Samaria. And in the natural, we don't know. but it will be. And again it's God adjusting the world. We don't understand this, but it's very important for us to have a reformation back to biblical language, that's biblical language is Judea and Samaria. And so I really feel when that happens that's also going to be a sign (of) what He's going to do in the whole Middle East.

CM: So do we see the rise and fall of kingdoms in the Middle East? We see Syria has fallen. We expect – many people do – that Iran might fall. But we see a rise of Turkey as well.

CJ: Yes. Well, Turkey is our big concern right now, even in Syria. That's true. But Turkey also has biblical significance. So the Holy Spirit and I'll just prophesy, that God's going to do a work in Turkey that's going to surprise some people. You know, even around the Ephesus area, what is it, I can't remember, Izmir (Smyrna) or whatever, like that, and the seven cities.

CM: Of (the Book of) Revelation

CJ: Of Revelation. Yeah. God is is readjusting to biblical language. God is readjusting to biblical sights. And a lot of people are just going to be shocked. You know, I know Turkey looks gone in a way. You know, we love Turkey, you know, and the Turkish people. But God's got a plan, you know, He's so smart, you know.

CM: Who knew?

CJ: He's in for the long game. Yeah, who knew! He's in for the long game. And so I think even from your perch there in Jerusalem, that is even so prophetic and so significant, but just watch and see, you're going to be able – this is the first time I prophesied this – you're going to see that God's doing adjustments, that He's saying, okay, this was My plan for Turkey. I had those seven churches. I had, you know, this for near Ephesus, I had this for Damascus, you know, and you're going to start seeing. I know in Syria there's persecution of Christians right now, I pray for them. You know, I also pray for Gaza, you know, the people.

CM: Sure

CJ: even though there's a lot of challenge there. But Egypt, Jordan, I've been concerned about Jordan. But this is what the Holy Spirit is saying. Look, there are (spiritual) wells that are there, and I'm going to activate those wells, and I'm going to activate biblical wells, and people will say "It's impossible, it can never happen", but it's going to happen.

CM: And, in light of all this, how should people be praying? How should they be preparing?

CJ: Well, I think I want to challenge people to pray beyond your needs, your nation's needs. Look at the Bible and see what the cities they talk about in the bible. you know, the places they talk about. God wants to do a great work there. So use that, like, as your prayer book, and start praying over these ancient wells.