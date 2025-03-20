Testimonies of Faith: God’s Presence in the Darkness of Gaza Captivity 

Agam Berger meeting with her family at the initial reception facility in Israel, on January 30, 2025. Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson Unit.

How does faith survive in the darkest depths of despair? Even more remarkably, how does someone find faith while held captive and chained in a tunnel 50 meters underground?

Former Israeli hostages are sharing extraordinary testimonies of faith and resilience, echoing the experiences of biblical heroes like Daniel, Esther, and Paul.

“Maybe I’m Supposed to Be in This Place”

Sapir Cohen, 30, was held captive in Gaza for 55 days. Despite the horror, she never lost her faith. Reflecting on her time in captivity, Cohen described a powerful moment: "I think one of the biggest miracles I felt was maybe I’m supposed to be in this place."

Rather than despair, she thanked God for bringing her there. Now, she shares her story of hope worldwide.

"When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze." — Isaiah 43:2

A Bottle of Grape Juice That Never Ran Out

Omer Shem Tov, 23, was held in Gaza’s tunnels for 505 days. He recalls a miraculous moment when a small bottle of grape juice,used for Kiddush, the Shabbat blessing — never ran out or spoiled.

He compared it to the Hanukkah miracle, where the oil meant for one day lasted eight days.

"This is just one of many stories that showed me how good God is, how much He was with me there."

In a heartfelt video, Shem Tov shared: "During my captivity, I felt every prayer you prayed for me; and even in the darkness, I had light."

"Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me." — Psalm 23:4

“The Power of Faith Is Insane”

Eli Sharabi, 52, was held in Gaza for 491 days. Though never religious before, captivity led him to pray. "I’m not a religious person, but from the first day I was kidnapped, every morning I said ‘Shema Yisrael,’ which I had never said in my life. The power of faith is insane. There’s something watching over you."

The Shema is one of Judaism’s most sacred prayers,found in Deuteronomy: "Hear, Israel, the Lord is our God, the Lord is One."

His brother, Sharon, said he made Kiddush every Friday night and sang Eshet Chayil, a traditional song of blessing. Holding onto their faith kept them going.

"Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; He will never leave you nor forsake you." — Deuteronomy 31:6

Blessings Over Food

Keith Siegel, 65, began praying during his 482 days in captivity. He started saying blessings over food, which he had never done before, and reciting the Shema prayer for the first time. “Even in the tunnels, I found ways to feel His presence,” he said, thanking God for his survival.

After his release, his daughter asked what he wanted for their first Shabbat meal together. His answer surprised her: “You know what I want most of all? A kippah and a Kiddush cup.”

"I will bless the Lord at all times; His praise shall continually be in my mouth." Psalm 34:1

“I Chose the Path of Faith”

Agam Berger, 20, was held in captivity for 482 days. During her time in Gaza, she made a profound spiritual choice as she started keeping Shabbat.

Upon her release, she wrote on a dry erase board: "I chose the path of faith, and by the path of faith, I returned."

While in captivity, she asked her captors for a siddur (Jewish prayer book). One of them laughed at her request. But she prayed to God, and two days later, he returned with a siddur he had found in Khan Yunis.

"Your God loves you," he told her. The prayer book was likely left behind by an IDF soldier.

Despite their circumstances, Berger and fellow hostage Liri Albag, 19, observed Jewish holidays as best they could. They kept track of time by watching TV and listening to the radio.

"We missed both Hanukkah holidays, but we celebrated Passover, and I didn’t eat chametz (leavened food). I asked for cornmeal, and they brought it to me. Somehow, they valued me more because I was religious."

For Sukkot, they made decorations. For Rosh Hashanah, they requested honey and a carrot. They even fasted on Yom Kippur and Tisha B’Av.

Berger said keeping Shabbat gave her strength, "I simply refused to light a fire on Shabbat."

Albag recalled that, despite everything, they sang, celebrated birthdays, and kept diaries, though the captors didn’t allow them to bring the journals back.

"He lifted me out of the slimy pit, out of the mud and mire; He set my feet on a rock and gave me a firm place to stand." — Psalm 40:2

Singing Psalm 121 on the Day of Release

Omer Wenkert, 23, was held captive for 505 days. On the day of their release, as he and the other hostages sat handcuffed with their eyes covered, they began singing a verse from Psalm 121:

"I lift up my eyes to the mountains, where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth."

These stories are a testament to faith’s power — even in the depths of darkness.

Take a moment to pray for the full recovery: physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually for all the released hostages. And pray those still in captivity will be freed soon.