Pentagon, IDF Prepare for Iranian 'Crushing Response' to Israeli Strike on Weapons Facilities

Iranian demonstrators burn a representation of the Israeli flag in an annual rally in front of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, marking the 45th anniversary of Iran's takeover of the embassy. (AP photo/Vahid Salemi)

JERUSALEM, Israel – The Islamic Republic of Iran is sending defiant messages to Israel.

Arab diplomats indicate Iran is planning a "complex response" to the Jewish state, including an attack with more weapons and warheads that haven't yet been deployed.

Washington and Jerusalem are actively preparing for this potential Iranian counterattack.

Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ramped up his threats against Israel and the United States on Saturday.

"The enemies – be it the Zionist regime or the United States of America – will definitely receive a crushing response in return for what they are doing against the Iranian nation and the resistance front," Khamenei declared.

An Iranian official also warned Iran may reconsider its nuclear doctrine if it faces an "existential threat." He added Iran has the technical capabilities to produce nuclear weapons but is currently restrained by a Fatwa, or Islamic ruling, by the Supreme Leader.

The Iranian threats follow Israel's devastating attack on October 26th that damaged Iran's ballistic missile production and destroyed much of its air defenses.

The Israeli air attack followed Iran's October 1st strike when Tehran launched more than 180 ballistic missiles against Israel.

In light of Iran's threats, the U.S. and Israel are preparing. U.S. CENTCOM Commander General Michael Kurilla met with Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi late last week and Kurilla visited the THAAD air defense battery meant to bolster Israel's protection against missile attack.

The Pentagon also announced that the U.S. 5th Bomber Wing of B-52s had arrived in the region. Washington is also reportedly warning Iran it won't be able to restrain Israel next time if Iran attacks.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told IDF troops on Sunday that Israel is fighting Iran on multiple fronts.

"Iran is trying to harm Israel," he stated. "It starts from Gaza, and through Lebanon, and continues to Yemen and Iraq and other places, and in all of these places we are stopping and striking them."

On the border with Lebanon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu laid out Israel's goals for its war with Hezbollah.

“With or without an agreement, the key to restoring the calm and security in the north, the key to returning our residents in the north safely to their homes, is – first of all – to push Hezbollah beyond the Litani (River)," Netanyahu explained. "Second is to strike at any attempt to rearm itself. Third is to respond vigorously to any action against us. Simply put: enforcement, enforcement, enforcement – and cutting off Hezbollah's pipeline from Iran through Syria. To all of this, we are committed.”

In Gaza, Israel's latest intelligence assessments suggest 51 of the 101 hostages held in Gaza are still alive.

Intelligence also suggests Hamas has murdered at least 27 hostages in captivity. Defense Minister Gallant said this week that recovering the hostages is now the IDF's most important mission in Gaza.

Also, on the Sunday before the U.S. elections, a number of Jews gathered in the biblical city of Shiloh in Samaria to pray for America.

