As Palestinians, Allies Charge Israel with Genocide, West Bank Sheikhs Call for Genocide Against Jews

JERUSALEM, Israel – As negotiations continue for a long-term solution in Gaza, a campaign of hatred is being led by Palestinian clerics. They're using sermons to call for genocide against the Jews.

In a Friday exhortation from Ramallah, Senior Palestinian judiciary official Dr. Abdallah Harb prayed for the extermination of all Jews.

He preached, "O Allah, count them one by one, kill them one by one, and do not leave even one."



Itamar Marcus, founder of the Palestinian Media Watch, tells CBN News his organization has discovered a trend, in Palestinian Authority messaging as they monitor the content of communications from Ramallah.

"Five times, probably, in the last six months, we've heard the expression, 'Count the Jews, Allah, count the Jews one by one, kill them one by one, don't leave even one,'" Marcus explained.



And these prayers come from top Islamic officials.



"Some of them are Sharia judges, some of them are heads of the Sharia courts," Marcus noted. "These are very senior people in the religious establishment."

Marcus contends these sermons carry added weight, given the religious connection.

"When you are telling people that they have to kill Jews because this is what their god wants, then you can't argue with them, you can't discuss with them, you can't reason with them – because they believe this is the fulfillment of Islam for them. And that's why it's such a difficult situation for Israel," Marcus stated.

This so-called fulfillment also led to widespread celebrations after the Hamas massacre and kidnappings on October 7th, 2023.

"That's why the film showed the Palestinians from Gaza celebrating and so happy while they were murdering Jews because they believed they were doing something for God."

In another Palestinian Authority TV broadcast, West Bank resident Jaafar al-Qadi took it even further.

He declared, "Allah willing, the Jews will cease to exit. We know the Master of the Universe promised us that the Jews will cease to exist."

When the world hears students and protesters chant, "From the River to the Sea," many argue that's specifically about the Palestinians' right to the land. Marcus disagrees.

He told us, "People like to believe that the Palestinians have a problem with Israel over territory. But when you listen to the leadership – especially the religious leadership on official Palestinian television – you find that the Jews are the source of evil in the world. They teach that Israel was only created because the Europeans in particular had to get rid of the Jews. The ultimate solution is Allah will bring about the destruction of all the Jews, and then the world will be a much better place. This is (the) Palestinian Authority ideology."

We asked Marcus to compare the allegations from street protesters in many world capitals and on university campuses accusing Israel of committing genocide with the declarations coming from Palestinian religious leaders.

He replied, "There's nothing to compare. Israel is trying to kill terrorists, the terrorists are hiding behind civilians. There has never been a war in history where people who were attacked, people who had justice on their side – let's go to World War Two. German civilians were killed all the time because there were soldiers amongst them. Nobody said that the Allies had to send in water for the German civilians while Germany was being destroyed by the Allies, absolutely not. But here they have a different standard for Israel.

U.S. taxpayers have paid more than 16 billion dollars to fund the Palestinians since the year 2000, not including money for UNWRA. The European Union's combined contributions total $23 billion between 2007 and 2023. Critics call this nothing more than direct support of terrorism.

Marcus argued, "The Palestinian Authority should be designated today as a terror organization, should be sanctioned as a terror organization, don't allow them to visit your country, and don't give them a penny."