Netanyahu Renews Pledge to Win War after Drone Attack on His Home; Hundreds of Terrorists Surrender

JERUSALEM, Israel – The Iranian-backed Hezbollah fired a drone this weekend at the home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The assassination attempt failed, but Netanyahu said he and Israel would not be deterred from their goals of stopping the Hezbollah and Iranian threats to the Jewish state.

Iran has denied it tried to kill Netanyahu at his home in Caesarea, but someone certainly made an effort.

Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari stated, "This morning three unmanned aerial vehicles penetrated from Lebanon. Two of them were shot down and the third hit a building in Caesarea in an attempt to hit the prime minister."

The drone struck the Netanyahu's private residence. They were not home at the time.

After the attack, the prime minister went on social media. “We continue our battle with Iran’s other terror proxies," Netanyahu said. "We’re going to win this war.

A reporter asked, "So, it’s not going to deter you?" The prime minister replied, "No."

Despite Iran's denials, Israel blames the Islamic regime and says it will pay.

Israel's military is already expected to retaliate soon for Iran hurling 181 ballistic missiles into the country on October 1st, not to mention the barrage of 300 missiles in April.

The IDF released video of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar hiding in his Gaza tunnel network along with his family on the eve of the October 7th, 2023, massacre. The military also made public the video of the tank shot that may have killed Sinwar last week.

Despite Sinwar's death, a top official quelled the hope that Hamas' remaining leadership would give up the fight and surrender.

A political official, Khalil al-Hayya, insisted that no hostages would be freed until the IDF gave up and left Gaza. “The Hamas movement will continue with the covenant of the founding leaders," al-Hayya declared.

That covenant, outlined in the Hamas Charter, calls for exterminating all Jews in Israel and wiping out the nation. The official also said Hamas will keep trying to commit mass slaughters such as the 2023 massacre – what Hamas calls "the flood of al-Aqsa."

Yet, after Sinwar was dispatched, hundreds of Hamas terrorists were shown surrendering in a video from the northern Gaza Strip.

Israel sent thousands of leaflets encouraging Hamas leaders to give up. The former CEO of Soda Stream offered $100,000 and safe passage to anyone releasing a Hamas-held hostage in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the IDF military campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon is taking its toll on the terror group.

Spokesman Hagari announced, "So far more than 1,500 Hezbollah operatives have been eliminated." He added, "We are not stopping, we are at war and attacking all the places that Hezbollah uses for terrorism."

Overnight, the IDF targeted Hezbollah's financial institutions to rob the group of its economic oxygen.

On the U.S. campaign trail, Vice President Kamala Harris is rejecting the claim she believes Israel's military is committing genocide in Gaza.

During a campaign stop, she responded to a pro-Palestinian protester who accused the Biden administration of not speaking out about genocide. Harris responded, "What he is talking about, it’s real. That is not the subject I came to discuss today, but it's real. And I respect his voice.”

Former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Oren posted on X that what Harris said was a dangerous precedent and claimed it was "the first time that the White House has been linked to a libel that threatens Israel's legitimacy."

