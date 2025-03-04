Mom Who Saved Daughter From School's Secret Gender Transition Will Attend Trump Address to Congress

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have invited a number of guests to tonight's Joint Address to Congress that reflect the issues the president has aggressively tackled since coming into office six weeks ago.

From immigration, and foreign policy, to protecting women and girls in sports, and combating gender ideology, the president has signed several executive orders aimed at issues that have affected everyday Americans.

And while all of the guests who will be sitting in the same section as the first lady have incredible stories, January Littlejohn's tale is among the most shocking.

Littlejohn is from Tallahassee, FL, and is the mother and parents' rights advocate who sued the School Board of Leon County after school officials at her daughter's middle school socially transitioned her daughter to a different sexual identity without January and her husband's knowledge or permission.

"The school drove a wedge between January's daughter and her parents, and deceived January about their covert plan to transition her daughter," reads a statement from the White House.

Littlejohn told the DailyWire that her harrowing experience began in 2020 after her 13-year-old daughter was "captured" by gender ideology.

"These social transitions, this is not a neutral or benign intervention," Littlejohn told the outlet.

"This places these children on a path to medical transition. It's the first step toward medical transition, and my daughter was completely convinced at that time that a medical pathway was the only way to alleviate her distress," she continued.

Littlejohn told NC Family Policy Council that she was caught completely off-guard when her daughter came home and said, "I no longer feel like a girl."

"My husband and I were very concerned about our daughter, and we elicited the help of a mental health professional and notified the school as to what was happening. Well, several weeks later, my daughter got into the car and said, 'Mom, I had a meeting at school today, and they asked me which restroom I wanted to use,'" she shared.

Outraged and scared, Littlejohn and her husband confronted administrators about what took place.

"We eventually found out that the school had performed a psychosocial medical intervention in the form of a gender transition plan that they created behind closed doors with our 13-year-old daughter without our knowledge or consent," she recalled.

"And this was done with three adults and our child, and so it went well beyond just asking her what name and pronouns she wanted to be called. They asked her which restroom and locker room she preferred to use, and which sex she preferred to room with on overnight field trips," she added.

Littlejohn, a licensed mental health counselor, was stunned that she and her husband were kept in the dark about what happening with their daughter.

The parents questioned the administration about the legal justifications that would allow them to keep their daughter's transition a secret and they learned officials were following information found in an "LGBT guide."

"It explicitly stated in these guides that you are not to disclose any kind of LGBT identity to parents because it could cause abuse or make them homeless when there was no evidence to back this up," she explained. "And frankly, that is illegal."

The parents began to sound the alarm about what was taking place and it not only garnered national attention, but also prompted legislators in her home state to take action.

In 2022, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed The Parental Rights in Education bill, which stipulates that parents have a fundamental right to make decisions regarding the care and upbringing of their own children and must be included in the public school setting.

"Parents should never be cut out of critical decisions being made about their children. We are the ones ultimately responsible for their physical and mental health care," she explained.

After finding out the truth, "Littlejohn and her husband were able to help their daughter embrace her God-given identity. They removed her from the school, limited her internet usage, and focused on helping her build a happy life," the DailyWire reports.

Now, Littlejohn counsels other parents who may find themselves in a similar situation.

"Parents have got to understand that gender identity ideology has infected every aspect of our culture, including our judicial system," Littlejohn told the outlet. "It's really going to take time to root out gender ideology out of these institutions. In the meantime, parents have got to protect their children by knowing what's being taught in their schools."

Littlejohn says she feels the "weight of all the families" she will be representing on Tuesday night.

"I am incredibly grateful to @realdonaldtrump & @melaniatrump for this opportunity to share our story & protect other families from the gross parental rights violations that are occurring in schools across our country," she wrote on Instagram.

"No child is born in the wrong body & schools must stop these secret social transitions that are creating a huge wedge between the parent/child relationship & ultimately harming the child. Thank you, President Trump, for working to restore truth, reality, and a family-first agenda in our great nation! Gob bless you both," she concluded.

