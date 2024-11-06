Netanyahu Congratulates Trump on 'Huge' Victory, Fires Defense Minister Gallant

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walk to a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu became one of the first global leaders to congratulate President-Elect Donald Trump on his victory Wednesday.

Netanyahu also surprised Israelis by shaking up his Security Cabinet during the nation's seven-front war.

The prime minister called the election results a huge victory for Trump and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.

Trump's anticipated return to the White House will reunite two leaders who worked together on the Abraham Accords and on opposing Iran's expansion throughout the Middle East during Trump's first term.

Netanyahu also made a bold move Tuesday by firing his Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

In a speech to the nation, the prime minister said trust between him and Gallant had broken down over the past few months.

He said, “Significant gaps were discovered between me and Gallant in the management of the (military) campaign, and these gaps were accompanied by statements and actions that contradict the decisions of the government and the decisions of the cabinet."

Netanyahu claimed many in the Cabinet agreed with his decision to fire Gallant.

After his dismissal, Gallant indicated he disagreed with Netanyahu on three main issues: a military draft for ultra-Orthodox men, how the hostage crisis should be resolved, and a demand for a commission to determine what went wrong on October 7th, 2023 before the Hamas cross-border massacre and kidnappings. Gallant ended his remarks with a salute.

"To the wounded and the disabled, to the hostages and their families, and to the IDF fighters. I trust you and I salute you," he declared.

Appearing on CBN's election night coverage, author and Middle East analyst Joel Rosenberg said Israelis favored Trump by more than fifty points in a recent poll.

"A fifty-point gap tells you that Israelis believe that Donald Trump will be better for Israel. That we will be safer. That he will have our back, Rosenberg noted.

Netanyahu replaced Gallant with Israel Katz, currently the foreign minister, while former opposition member Gideon Sa'ar will take Katz's place at the Foreign Ministry.

Netanyahu said Katz is qualified to take over for Gallant.

He stated, "Israel Katz has already proven his abilities and his contribution to national security, also as foreign minister, as finance minister, as intelligence minister for five years."

