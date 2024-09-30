Netanyahu after Nasrallah: Middle East Alliances Can Change Because 'We are Winning'

JERUSALEM, Israel – Just days after the elimination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, the Middle East is waking up to a new reality. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin announced that Israel is winning.

After Israeli warplanes destroyed Nasrallah and Hezbollah headquarters in the heart of southern Beirut, the prime minister sounded the call to keep going full speed ahead in the war.

“We are changing the strategic reality in the Middle East," Netanyahu declared. "Changing the balance of power brings with it the possibility of creating new alliances in our region, because of a simple reason: because we are winning. Our enemies and our friends return to see Israel as it really is – a strong country, a determined country, a powerful country.”

Netanyahu explained why Nasrallah had to go.

“Nasrallah was not another terrorist. He was the terrorist, the prime minister declared. " He was the axis of the axis, the central engine of Iran's axis of evil. He and his people were the architects of the plan to destroy Israel."

Islamic jihadists and their allies are mourning Nasrallah's death and swearing revenge. In the Iranian parliament and on the streets of Tehran, shouts of "Death to Israel!" rang out.

One protester, Fatemeh Emadi, announced, "We want retaliation – a quick retaliation. We will definitely take revenge for Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's death."

But throughout Israel and the Middle East, many celebrated Nasrallah's death. Israelis danced in the southern city of Dimona, and Syrian rebels, who have long been targeted by Hezbollah in Syria, set off fireworks in the streets.

After taking out Nasrallah and almost all of the Hezbollah leadership in the past few weeks, Israeli jets continue going after the remaining leaders, including one strike in Lebanon's capital early Monday.

The effort extended to Yemen on Sunday with powerful attacks on the Iranian-backed Houthis. It was retaliation for their attempts to strike the Jewish nation with missiles. Houthi leaders admit they tried to hit Ben Gurion Airport this past weekend as Netanyahu returned from addressing the United Nations.

Houthi Military Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree stated, "The missile force of the Yemeni armed forces launched an operation targeting Jaffa Airport, called "Ben Gurion" in Israel, during the arrival of the criminal Benjamin Netanyahu."

After the strikes on Yemen, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi claimed Israel can reach any enemy, no matter how distant. That's a veiled threat to Iran, which so far has chosen not to get directly involved in attacking Israel.

"We know how to reach very far. We know how to reach even farther, and we know how to strike there with precision," Halevi said.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant noted, “We see the attack today, 2,000 kilometers away in Hodeida (Yemen) and its surroundings, and the achievements, as they are reflected, are very impressive. And the meaning is clear, those who try to attack us or harm the citizens of Israel will pay a very heavy price.”

As all this was going on, Netanyahu welcomed a former rival into his coalition government. Former fellow Likud Party member Gideon Sa'ar, who broke away and formed his own party, indicated that joining up with Netanyahu now is "the patriotic and right thing to do."

“At this time it is important to strengthen Israel, its government, and its unity and coherence. Sa'ar said.

In the U.S., the Biden administration keeps insisting Israel must apply the brakes in Lebanon to avoid all-out war.

When a reporter asked, "Can an all-out war in the Middle East be avoided?" Biden responded, "Has to be. We really have to avoid it."

However, Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo disagreed with Biden.

"We should be saying plain and clear, 'finish the job.' Nasrallah would be alive today if the Biden administration ceasefire had gone into effect. The entire Hezbollah leadership would be alive today if the Israelis had agreed to the ceasefire."

