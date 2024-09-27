Netanyahu Addresses UN, Repeats Mission to 'Strike Hezbollah with Full Force' as US Pushes for Truce

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is addressing the U.N. General Assembly on Friday. His speech comes while Israel's enemies continue their rocket attacks and many nations are calling for a ceasefire.

Air raid sirens rang out across Tel Aviv as the Iranian-backed Houthis of Yemen aimed a missile attack at Israel's largest metropolitan area. The attack was thwarted by the Arrow anti-missile system.

In Beirut, the Israel Defense Forces eliminated another top Hezbollah commander – this time, the one who oversaw the terror group's drones and cruise missiles. Mohammed Srur was also at one point a top advisor to the Houthis on how to best use their drones and missiles.

The White House is upset that Israel is rejecting a call for a ceasefire, especially after the administration believed top Israelis had already given tacit approval to that very public call. National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby insisted Thursday, "We wouldn't have issued it when and how we did if it wasn't supported by the conversations that we were having with top Israeli officials yesterday. And those conversations continue today."

Israeli government spokesman David Mencer clarified Prime Minister Netanyahu's position. "Reports about a cease-fire being already agreed are not accurate. The Prime Minister has reiterated that, yes, of course, Israel is open to diplomacy, as we have been. It's always our go-to option," Mencer explained.

WATCH: Netanyahu Addresses the UN General Assembly

After Netanyahu landed in the U.S. for his United Nations speech, he reiterated his opposition to stopping the war against Hezbollah.

"My policy – our policy is clear. We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with full force," he stated, "and we will not stop until we reach all our goals – chief among them, the return of the residents of the north securely to their homes."

In his U.N. speech, the prime minister argued that Israel's offensive attacks on Hezbollah and Hamas are a justified defense against the terror groups' efforts to wipe out Jews and the Jewish state.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas addressed the U.N. on Thursday. Even as he paid lip service to a two-state solution, he hinted at kicking the Jews out of what he called "Palestine."

"It will remain ours. And if anyone were to leave, it would be the occupying usurpers," Abbas declared.

He also claimed the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, a most holy site to Jews, is the "exclusive property of Muslims."

Nearly 50,000 Jews gathered next to the Temple Mount Thursday to pray for the swift return of the Hamas-held hostages in Gaza, the safety of Israel's soldiers, and for the security and unity of the people of Israel.

