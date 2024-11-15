ap24303752957113.jpg
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump talks with former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee during a roundtable at the Drexelbrook Catering & Event Center, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in Drexel Hill, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

MEMRI’s Carmon: Trump Nominees Advocate Strength over Appeasement in Middle East

Chris Mitchell
11-15-2024

Share This article

JERUSALEM, Israel – Yigal Carmon, co-founder and president of the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) is a longstanding expert on Middle East politics and history.

He's been following President-elect Trump's rapid assembly of nominees for cabinet posts, especially observing their potential impact on Middle East policy. He told CBN News he was impressed with the selection of former governor and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee as the next U.S. Ambassador to Israel.

He's also encouraged by the entire group of appointees whose nominations will have global impact, including Elise Stefanik as U.N. Ambassador, Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary, Marco Rubio at the State Department, John Ratcliffe at the C.I.A., and Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence.

Carmon believes the group embodies a different quality of commitment in their positions than was reflected in the Biden administration appointments. The difference, he says, is an emphasis on strength rather than appeasement.

To see our interview with Carmon, click on the video below.

Share This article

About The Author

CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief CBN.com
Chris
Mitchell

CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief In a time where the world's attention is riveted on events in the Middle East, CBN viewers have come to appreciate Chris Mitchell's timely reports from this explosive region of the world. Mitchell brings a Biblical and prophetic perspective to these daily news events that shape our world. Chris first began reporting on the Middle East in the mid-1990s. He repeatedly traveled there to report on the religious and political issues facing Israel and the surrounding Arab states. One of his more significant reports focused on the emigration of persecuted Christians
More