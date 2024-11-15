MEMRI’s Carmon: Trump Nominees Advocate Strength over Appeasement in Middle East

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump talks with former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee during a roundtable at the Drexelbrook Catering & Event Center, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in Drexel Hill, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

JERUSALEM, Israel – Yigal Carmon, co-founder and president of the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) is a longstanding expert on Middle East politics and history.

He's been following President-elect Trump's rapid assembly of nominees for cabinet posts, especially observing their potential impact on Middle East policy. He told CBN News he was impressed with the selection of former governor and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee as the next U.S. Ambassador to Israel.

He's also encouraged by the entire group of appointees whose nominations will have global impact, including Elise Stefanik as U.N. Ambassador, Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary, Marco Rubio at the State Department, John Ratcliffe at the C.I.A., and Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence.

Carmon believes the group embodies a different quality of commitment in their positions than was reflected in the Biden administration appointments. The difference, he says, is an emphasis on strength rather than appeasement.

To see our interview with Carmon, click on the video below.