As Israel's War-Time Economy Struggles, 2 Businesses Sell Holy Land Products to Help Artisans Financially Survive

JERUSALEM, Israel – The war in Israel since October 7th, 2023, has had a devastating impact on businesses in the Holy Land. Two businesses are doing what they can to stay afloat and help others do the same in the place where it all began 2,000 years ago.

Zak Mishriky, the owner of Zak's Jerusalem Gifts, says the war has been even harder on businesses than the COVID epidemic several years ago.

He told CBN News, "First of all, I cannot say, other than God is good and His mercy endures forever, you know? But it has been very rough."

According to one business group, about 20 percent of the hotel industry has closed since the war began. As a result of all this, Mishriky told us he's seen members of one key group make a difficult decision.

"Many Christians are leaving more and more," he revealed. "Lots of people are packing their bags. Especially this time, you know –like the whole world is opening the doors of asylum. We try to tell them, no, wait."

That is why Mishriky is pursuing two different goals.

"Number one is to maintain Christian families and maintain Christians to live here," he explained. "We understand the importance of Christians to stay here, those who love him and share his goodness in order to bring both sons of Abraham – bring them to peace and bring them to know God better and understand Christ."

Evidence of the other goal can be seen throughout his shop. Mishriky seeks out Christian families to supply gifts for his shop, and that helps them make their living.

Mishriky also reaches a wider audience through the web and his store remains one of Jerusalem's most successful Christian sites.

He believes that is very important – not just for business, but for building the Kingdom.

"I one hundred percent believe that one of the most important – you know – things is the Christians here can influence both sides, with forgiveness, in order to start all over again," he stated.

Another boost for local merchants is Artza Box, which provides seasonal gift box subscriptions throughout the year and is especially popular at Christmas. It began in 202 to help people stay in business during the COVID pandemic.

Artza Box's Itai Schimmel told us, "We wanted to find ways to support artisans who've really suffered as a result of the war. So, it's been 14 months. There's been almost no tourism. We thought that our mission in COVID, was you know, really important. It feels like what we're doing now is even more important than it was back then, and the need is even greater."

Each box tells the personal stories behind the products.

"One of the artisans I want to highlight is this wonderful couple who – they're called Daria and Ofek. And, well, they are survivors of the October 7th massacre," Schimmel said.

Daria and Ofek barely escaped that terrible morning.

"So they were there at the Nova Music Festival on the morning of the October 7th. And, they ran away. They escaped," Schimmel recalled. "They hid away in one of the bunkers, and then they had a feeling that it wasn't a safe place. And then they continued fleeing. Turned out that everyone who was in that bunker was actually killed on that day."

They wanted to turn mourning into joy.

"They are a wonderful couple," Schimmel related. "Their company, which is called Ahava Stones, their mission is how can they bring comfort, and inspiration, and light into people's homes and lives through words? So they take Jerusalem stone – so this is real Jerusalem stone, and they inscribe different sentences and phrases onto the stones."

This Christmas box also includes long-time favorites.

"There's always going to be some snacks, something tasty, and sweets. So, we have these chocolate date balls, which are delicious, which come from this farmer up north. And then we have...a potato spice blend. It comes from a third-generation farmer who lives in the Galilee. The most wonderful, wonderful family. And they mix different herb and spice blends from local herbs, all grown in Israel," Schimmel explained.

Another gift comes from the Galilee.

"As you know, they've had missiles raining down on them from Hezbollah for almost, for over a year now. So they've had almost no tourism. He relies on tourism for his business," Schimmel said. "So, we're really happy we're able to work with him. And he made these beautiful hand-dipped natural beeswax candles. They smell really delicious. and they're really beautiful."

Also included in the box is a recipe booklet, a winter fruit infusion, and a Star of David mosaic set – all designed to bring the Holy Land to your door and support Israeli businesses.

At this Christmas season, Mishriky has his own message from the Holy Land.

"You're so blessed just having the influence of Christ and the Prince of Peace be born in your homes, be born in your hearts, be born in your culture and work," he intoned. "It is a big, big, big blessing."

