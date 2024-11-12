Israel's Miracle: 'Stand Up Nation' Battles Existential Threats While Helping Repair the World

Aviva Klompas, author of the book, Stand-Up Nation, takes readers on a journey through the stories of unsung heroes and ordinary Israelis living extraordinary lives. Photo: Courtesy.

JERUSALEM, Israel – Since its birth in 1948, Israel has not only faced existential threats and thrived, it has found ways to help other countries in their time of need. A new book examines how the people of Israel have found ways to provide humanitarian aid and international development expertise around the world.

In the early hours of October 7th, Israel faced one of the most brutal attacks in its history. Shockwaves from that day touched the depths of Israel's soul while igniting a storm of grief, fear, and uncertainty.

In this time of death and darkness, a profound resilience began to rise.

Aviva Klompas, author of the book, Stand-Up Nation, takes readers on a journey through the stories of unsung heroes and ordinary Israelis living extraordinary lives.

Her book captures Israel's indomitable spirit and the heart and grit of a people, who, even in the face of terror, refuse to be broken.

It's a testament to Israel's strength, not just as a country, but has a family that stands together.

Forged from decades of adversity, tragedy, and enemies seeking their destruction, Israel's determination has become legendary.

Through powerful stories of courage and unity, Klompas, a former United Nations speechwriter, reveals how hope, faith, and the will to stand up and allow Israelis to rise – again and again.

Klompas also celebrates Israel's history and the Jewish principle of "Tikkun Olam," healing the world.

Today, that humanitarian aid includes helping war refugees seeking shelter on a Greek island to providing wells for an African village, and bringing life-giving water – all to help heal our suffering world.

It's an amazing, often untold story, now revealed.

