Israelis Encouraged as Anti-Hamas Protests Spread; Katz Urges Gazans to Rise Up Against Terror Leaders

Palestinians chant slogans during an anti-war protest and against Hamas in a rare show of public anger against the militant group that rules the territory, in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

JERUSALEM, Israel – Gaza's anti-Hamas protests continued for the third day and spread to more cities in the Gaza Strip. Some believe the protests could mark a turning point in the nearly 18-month war.



The demonstrations appeared in the capital, Gaza City, and the former Hamas stronghold of Khan Younis.

Some of it is aimed directly at Hamas for making its citizens endure the terror of the prolonged war. In Gaza City, protesters shouted, "Out, out, Hamas, get out!"

The demonstrations started Tuesday in Beit Lahiya and continued on Wednesday with chants of, "The people want the fall of Hamas!"

One Gazan, Jaber Saed, used the media to talk straight to Hamas.

"We have had enough, and we do not want you. We are done. We gave you enough chances, but you let us down like all people in this world. We want a decent life for us and our children," Saed said.



Atia al-Barawi lost his 15-year-old son in this war and shouted, "Hamas destroyed us and brought disaster."



Israel Defense Forces reserve soldier Yair Pinto told CBN's Raj Nair, "I think this is like the best news I've heard in a very, very, long time."



Pinto believes the protests may be a turning point. "Hamas has been keeping the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip as hostages, basically using them as human shields, brainwashing the population for more than 20 years. And finally, we see them stand up and speak against this terrorist organization, saying we've had enough of war, we've had enough of destruction," he said.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz encouraged the people of Gaza to stand up to Hamas.



"Learn from the residents of Beit Lahiya – like them, you too should demand the removal of Hamas from Gaza and the immediate release of all Israeli hostages. That is the only way to stop the war," Katz exhorted.



For the first time since October 7th, 2023, a recent poll of Palestinians showed a significant drop in support for Hamas' deadly attack on Israel, from 57 percent to 39 percent.

Another kind of pressure on Hamas is coming from Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is threatening to begin to take territory in the Hamas stronghold.

"The fighting in Gaza continues. The more Hamas persists in its refusal to release our hostages, the more powerful the pressure we will exert. And I say to Hamas - this includes seizing territory, and this includes other things that I will not list here," Netanyahu declared.



On the eve of a major conference on antisemitism, Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed the alarming surge in hatred of Jews globally since October 7th and called on Jewish communities and their allies to take action.

Herzog stated, "I say to you, Jewish leaders and activists,Fight back! Don't give up! To my Jewish brothers and sisters, I say: I understand your concern for the safety of your communities and for the future of your children. I understand your pain and outrage. I understand your concern for Jewish life, period. I also understand and I share your worries in this urgent battle. The State of Israel is your full partner, and we are all in this battle."