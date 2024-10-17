Israelis Celebrate Sukkot Amid War Plans; Biden Administration Sees Progress in Gaza Aid

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man gathers branches to make a shelter for the holiday of Sukkot, in the Mea Shearim neighborhood in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

JERUSALEM, Israel – Here in Jerusalem and throughout the world, Jews are celebrating the Feast of Tabernacles, known as Sukkot in Hebrew.

They build small sukkahs or booths, following the scriptures, to remember how God provided for and protected the Israelites during their 40-year journey in the wilderness before entering the Promised Land. Israelis aren't letting the war in Gaza and northern Israel affect their celebrations.

The difference from other years is that many people who would have been home to mark the holy days are gone. Most tourists are not coming to Israel this year, and so many relatives and friends are off serving their nation on the battlefronts.

Those missed the most are the hostages in Gaza. Their absence is marked by a long table set up in Tel Aviv at Hostages Square, complete with place settings for the missing.

Tel Aviv resident Annette Crandell said, "On some level, I hope that they can feel that we all love them and we're waiting for them to come home already. It's just been too long. Another Sukkot, a year."

One group that does keep showing up in the Holy Land to support Israel is especially appreciated during this time of uncertainty and turmoil: the Christians.

Nati Perry, the father of a fallen Israeli soldier, told CBN News, "When a Jewish person helps the Israeli people, it sounds and looks OK. Makes sense. But when a Christian and a Christian group, a big Christian group like you do it, it gives us a lot.

It may be a holy week for Jews around the world, but the fight against Israel's enemies continues.

In the last few days, the Israel Defense Forces have struck hundreds of Hezbollah targets housing weapons and supplies and blown up hundreds of yards of tunnels. Reports indicate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has chosen targets to retaliate for Iran's massive October 1st missile attack.

Such strikes could lead to rapidly escalating violence in the region, so the U.S. State Department is urging Americans in war-torn Lebanon to evacuate.

A letter threatening to embargo U.S. arms to Israel if the Jewish nation doesn't drastically improve the delivery of aid to Gaza sent shock waves through Israel. Yet, the State Department announced it's already seeing improvement on the aid front, with more trucks pouring into Gaza.

One Israeli official was quoted in Arutz Sheva saying the letter “has been received and is being thoroughly reviewed by Israeli security officials. Israel takes this matter seriously and intends to address the concerns raised in this letter with our American counterparts.”

On Wednesday, State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller noted, "We have seen them taking initial steps over the past several days. But of course, the proof will be in the pudding ultimately. And we want to see them take additional steps, and we want to see ultimately the results change. And the results will be more trucks coming in, more food getting in, more water getting in."

Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon suggested the Biden administration and other critics of the humanitarian situation in Gaza investigate Hamas instead.

He declared, “We’re hearing a lot of accusations about humanitarian efforts in Gaza, so I want to make it clear: The problem in Gaza is not lack of aid. The problem is Hamas, which hijacks the aid, steals it, stores it, and sells it in order to feed its terror machine while civilians suffer.

Given the Israeli aid response, that day may not come when the Biden administration feels the need to cut military aid to its number one ally, Israel.

"We are not at a point today where we have to make that judgment, and we hope that we never get to that point," Miller said.

Israel and Netanyahu have been sparring with the United Nations all this past year over Gaza, Lebanon, and Palestinian statehood. Now, French President Emmanuel Macron has made a stunning statement behind closed doors.

A French newspaper reports he said, "Netanyahu must not forget that his country was created by a decision of the U.N."

Netanyahu's office quickly took Macron to task in a written statement, insisting, "It was not a U.N. decision that established the State of Israel, but the victory that was achieved in the War of Independence with the blood of our heroic fighters."

