Israeli Reduction of Tehran's Power Could Enable Iran Attack, Possible Hostage Deal

JERUSALEM, Israel – According to multiple reports, Israeli military leaders believe the success of a potential attack against Iran has greatly improved after its strikes inside Syria in recent days.

After more than a year, Israel and Hamas may also be on the verge of striking a deal to free some of the hostages, including Americans.

With Hezbollah and Iran dramatically weakened, Israeli and U.S. leaders believe Hamas may be prepared to reach a hostage deal.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated, "For months, we believe Hamas was waiting for lots of other actors and forces to come to their rescue, to come to their aid."

Yet now, the remaining Hamas leaders may realize Hezbollah and Iran aren't strong enough to save them.

“Hamas has got to be looking out at the world today and realizing that the cavalry's not coming to rescue them. And so, one would hope that recent developments in Syria reinforce that for them. They are just increasingly isolated and ought to take a deal," said White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby.

After days of attacks, Israel has knocked out most of Syria's air defenses, one of the region's best. Now, the Israel Defense Forces see an opportunity to attack Iran's nuclear sites with far less danger, since the straightest path from Israel to Iran is across Syria.

Joel Rosenberg, editor-in-chief of All Israel News, tells CBN News, "Let's be clear. Netanyahu and the IDF have taken out most of Hezbollah's missiles and all of the Hamas terror infrastructure. Suddenly, Iran's right and left arms are cut off, and Israel took out the missile defense systems, the air defense systems, around Tehran in its last attack. So the pathway is clear.”

Rosenberg added, "I got the sense that there that (Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar) and Netanyahu and the new defense minister (Yisrael Katz) are very actively considering a massive attack against Iran's nuclear facilities. I'm not predicting it. I think Trump may be saying, Bibi, why don't you wait? Let me help you.”

He concluded, “I believe that Israel has a window to go attack and destroy all of Iran’s nuclear weapons facilities. Now.”

For the third time in recent months, Netanyahu has directly addressed the Iranian people. It looks like an attempt to persuade them to overthrow the regime that has both oppressed and impoverished them.

"You know what this regime is truly terrified of?" he asked. "It's terrified of you, the people of Iran. And one day, I know that, one day this will change. One day Iran will be free. "

Netanyahu pointed out how much of the Iranian people's money the regime has wasted.

"Your oppressor spent over $30 billion supporting Assad in Syria. Today after only 11 days of fighting, his regime collapsed into the dust," he exhorted. "Your oppressor spent billions supporting Hamas in Gaza, today, their regime lies in ruins. Your oppressor spent over $20 billion supporting Hezbollah in Lebanon. In a matter of weeks, most of Hezbollah's leaders, its rockets, and thousands of its terrorists went up in smoke."

Iranian-born Marziyeh Amirizadeh, who was arrested and given a death sentence and told her story in the book, A Love Journey with God, told us, “This evil regime is so brutal. They are killing people. There are hundreds, thousands of people in prisons. They executed, people just, this year, they executed about thousands of people.”

She continued,“I hear many good messages from Iran (about) how much Iranians are tired of the Islamic Republic regime. They are tired of Islam. Even when I was in Iran serving the Lord for five years, I talked to thousands of Iranians and I could see how much they are thirsty for the truth and how much they are tired – with this regime and Islamic rules.

Amirizadeh believes it's important for Christians to pray for the people of Iran.

She declared, “So we can pray for the fall of this regime that finally, Iranians get back their freedom. But above that, the most important thing that is my prayer (is) for the Kingdom of God (would) come to Iran and Iranians find the truth through Jesus Christ.