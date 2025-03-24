Israeli Forces Heighten Attacks in Gaza, Lebanon as US Leaders Focus on Iran

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel continues to wage war on two fronts this week – to the north in Lebanon and the south in Gaza. The battles with the remnants of Hamas and Hezbollah come as a showdown with Iran and its nuclear program looms over the Middle East.

The Israel Defense Forces struck dozens of Hezbollah rocket launcher sites on Saturday in the largest attack since the ceasefire. The attacks follow a rocket launch from southern Lebanon toward the Galilee. Israel called it a blatant violation of the ceasefire. Hezbollah denies they were responsible but the IDF claims the terror group continues to operate in the area.

In Gaza, the renewed military operation is expanding as another IDF division prepares to enter the fighting. The operations have been ongoing since the end of the ceasefire and the refusal by Israel to continue any negotiations while "under fire."

During the recent fighting, the IDF eliminated two prominent Hamas leaders.

While visiting an IDF Armored Corps regiment on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared, "We are winning because we understand that in order to defeat our enemies, those who are closing in on us, we break through them with crushing ground force, in addition to the excellent work of the Air Force, Intelligence, (the) Navy and of course the Infantry.”

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff blames Hamas for the collapse of the negotiations to free more hostages. “I was in Doha. I met with many of the leaders at the Arab summit. I thought we had a deal, an acceptable deal. I even thought we had an approval from Hamas. Maybe that's me just getting duped," Witkoff admitted while appearing on Fox News Sunday.

He added, “So, this is on Hamas. The United States stands with the State of Israel. We need to be clear about who the aggressor is here – and it is Hamas.”

Beyond the fighting in Gaza and southern Lebanon, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz addressed the top threat facing the region and said the Trump administration has clear goals for Iran and its nuclear program.

“Full dismantlement. Iran has to give up its program in a way that the entire world can see," Waltz told CBS Face the Nation on Sunday. "And this is, as President Trump has said, this is coming to a head. All options are on the table and it is time for Iran to walk away completely from its desire to have a nuclear weapon.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli cabinet voted unanimously this weekend on a no-confidence vote to dismiss Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, whom the Netanyahu government believes is undermining the prime minister and his policies.

The unprecedented vote follows the firing of Ronen Bar, the head of the Shin Bet, Israel's version of the F.B.I. Thousands of Israelis took to the streets to protest the firing, while many Israelis believe the prime minister has both the authority and the reasons to dismiss Bar.