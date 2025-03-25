Israel, US Strike Key Terror Leaders as UK Oct. 7 Report Calls Hamas Violence 'Unprecedented'

JERUSALEM, Israel – In Israel, sirens wailed throughout the south and central part of the country Monday as another Houthi missile sent Israelis into bomb shelters. The Iron Dome defense system successfully intercepted the missile.

To stop those missiles, the U.S. is continuing its daily campaign to eliminate the threat by the Houthis against Israel and global shipping in the Red Sea.

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz claimed the military eliminated a key Houthi leader.

In Gaza, Israel's ground operation is widening. The Israel Defense Forces also killed a major Hamas leader. and destroyed more than 100 white pickup trucks throughout the Gaza Strip. Hamas terrorists used those trucks in the massacre and kidnappings of Israelis on October 7th, 2023.

A joint commission of parliamentarians in the U.K. has released a landmark report about October 7th. It concluded, "The atrocities committed by Hamas and allied groups on 7 October marked a day of unprecedented violence. There are numerous accounts of deliberate killings, hostage abuse, sexual violence, and desecration of both the living and the dead."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news.***

During a stalemate in hostage negotiations, Hamas released another propaganda video. It shows two Israeli hostages pleading with another hostage who was freed to speak out about how hard the conditions are in captivity.

U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff blamed Hamas for the collapse of the hostage talks.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar suggested there is a way the war can end immediately. "The war can end tomorrow with releasing our hostages, the demilitarization of Gaza, and the withdrawal of the armed Hamas and Islamic Jihad forces from there."

He added, "War is not an ideology. We would be happy and we will be happy to achieve our aims by diplomatic means. But if that is not possible, we have no choice but continuing our military efforts."