Israel Hits Iranian-Funded Terrorist Financial Centers, Reports 'Hezbollah Is Collapsing'

JERUSALEM, Israel – As U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken makes his 11th visit to the region since the war began a year ago, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who celebrated his 75th birthday on Monday, promised that Israel will defeat Iran's proxies.

His statement comes as Israel prepares its response to the October 1st attack when Iran fired more than 180 ballistic missiles against Israel.

Netanyahu suggested his country is modeling how a nation should behave during an existential threat.

“The great nation of Israel today shows the world how a nation needs to act like it is facing danger to its existence and looking in the eye in the face of danger with peace of mind, what must be done and what can be done, and be willing to enter the fray," he declared.

On both the northern and southern fronts, there are indications Israel is making substantial progress. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited soldiers fighting Hezbollah along the Israel-Lebanese border, telling them, "Hezbollah is collapsing."

The IDF announced it has killed roughly 2,000 Hezbollah terrorists and wiped out 70 percent of their rockets. That figure is particularly notable since it was Hezbollah's suspected arsenal of 150,000 rockets that had been worrying Israelis for years.

The IDF released more information about its attack Sunday when it hit almost thirty Hezbollah financial centers throughout Lebanon in an action called Operation Robin Hood.

For years, Hezbollah has run a shadow financial system with money supplied largely by Iran.

IDF Chief Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari explained, "Not only is this Iranian money used to kill Israelis. It also threatens the Lebanese economy as Hezbollah continues to smuggle Iranian money into Lebanon in dollars, it devalues the Lebanese pound, making the economic crisis in Lebanon even worse."

WATCH: 'Hezbollah Is Collapsing': Israel Hits Iranian-Funded Terrorist Financial Centers

Hagari also said the military declassified intelligence about a site that Israel did not strike – the bunker of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

“Directly under the Al-Sahel Hospital in the heart of Beirut, Hezbollah built this bunker directly under this hospital," he said, pointing to a photo of the area.

“There are hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and gold inside the bunker right now," Hagari stated. "I’m calling on the Lebanese government, Lebanese authorities, and the international organizations, don’t – don’t – allow Hezbollah to use the money for terror and to attack Israel.”

Israeli Cabinet ministers have reportedly been notified that there will soon be a significant attack on Iran, but they will not be told in advance about the nature of the attack.

Two top-secret documents of that attack were leaked on a Telegram channel. One of the documents is titled "Israel Air Force Continues Preparations for Strike on Iran" and the second document details the IDF's key munitions preparations and covert UAV activity.

The White House said it's investigating the leak.

National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby admitted, "We're deeply concerned, and the president remains deeply concerned, about any leakage of classified information into the public domain. That is not supposed to happen, and it's unacceptable when it does."

Despite the concern, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman sharply criticized the White House on X.

“Let’s just understand what happened here. The Biden/Harris administration spied on Israel and leaked the results to the enemies of Israel and the USA!" he wrote.

Israel considers the leak a serious security breach and also criticized the Biden administration earlier this month when plans of its ground incursion into southern Lebanon were leaked just before the operation.

If Israel decides to target Iran's nuclear facilities, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claims the Islamic regime will do the same to Israel.

"An attack on our nuclear facilities – any attack that takes place against us – will be faced with a similar attack from our side," Araghchi claimed.

Meanwhile, Iran says it's protesting to the United Nations about a potential Israeli strike on the nuclear facilities.Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei insisted, "Such cases are considered a threat against international peace and security."

Critics point out that the statement is from the country that instigated the seven-front war currently being waged against Israel.

While world leaders are calling for restraint and Iran's leaders promise retaliation, some Iranian citizens are hopeful Israel will take action.

Canadian Pastor Adam Gabeli works with many Iranians inside Iran and in Canada. He told CBN News, "They're hoping that an attack from Israel will be a tipping point for their nation."

Gabeli explained how they are praying. "I can't divulge many details because of the ones in the land. We have to protect their identity. They are really praying that Israel will be that force that would overturn what they've been suffering for the past decades," he said.

WATCH: Did Biden Leak Information To Israel’s Enemies?

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.***