Israel Grieves as Shiri, Ariel, Kfir Bibas Laid to Rest: 'May God Avenge Their Blood'

Mourners gather around the convoy carrying the coffins of slain hostages Shiri Bibas and her two children, Ariel and Kfir, during their funeral procession in Rishon Lezion, Israel, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

JERUSALEM, Israel – More than 100,000 Israelis lined the roads as the funeral cars carrying the bodies of slain former hostages Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas made their way to the cemetery in southern Israel, not far from their home at Kibbutz Nir Oz. The crowd carried Israeli flags and orange balloons, depicting the color of the children's hair, now a symbol of honor and shared grief for the family.

In a statement, the family wrote, "We see and hear you; we are moved and strengthened by you." They added, "Yarden (a former hostage, husband of Shiri, and father of Ariel and Kfir) apologizes for not being able to come and hug each and every one of you. We hope for the day when we can once again be together in moments of joy and not sadness."

Ben Gurion Airport, the Israeli Knesset, and the President's Residence were lit up in orange Tuesday night to remember the mother and children whose plight captured Israel's heart.

President Isaac Herzog issued a statement reading, in part, "While an entire nation prayed and hoped for a different outcome, we are left wounded and in pain. Yet, even in our grief, we will continue to pray for better days and for the swift return of all the remaining hostages still held in Gaza."

The Knesset met Wednesday morning and began with a minute of silence to remember the Bibas family. In his remarks, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana referred to Kibbutz Nir Oz co-founder Oded Lifshitz, 83, whose body was returned with the Bibas children.

“Last night, Oded Lifshitz was laid to rest, may God avenge his blood, and the Knesset building was lit up in orange in memory of those being laid to rest at this moment: Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, Ariel and Kfir, the redheads, may God avenge their blood," Ohana declared.

As the funeral procession began, reports emerged that on Thursday, Israel would free more than 600 Palestinian prisoners slated to be released last weekend after several days of protest by Israel for Hamas' mistreatment of the Israeli hostages. Hamas is expected to simultaneously turn over the bodies of four more hostages as a fulfillment of phase one of the ceasefire deal.