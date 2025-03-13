In this photo released by the official website of his office, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with students, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

Iran's Rejection of Trump Talks Boosts Prospects for Military Action; Israel to Welcome Syrian Druze on Rare Visit

JERUSALEM, Israel – Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has rejected President Donald Trump's appeal to restart negotiations over its nuclear program. Iran's rebuff may set the stage for military action to stop Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Khamenei dismissed President Trump's letter, which the United Arab Emirates reportedly delivered.

"I think this is an attempt to deceive global public opinion. This means we want to talk, make peace, and stop fighting, but Iran is not ready to negotiate," Khamenei said.

President Trump stated, "There are two ways Iran can be handled – militarily, or you make a deal."

Earlier this month, Israel and the U.S. held a joint military exercise that included a B-52 Bomber. Many see the exercise as a clear message to Iran.

Meanwhile, the president said Wednesday that no one is expelling anyone from Gaza.

Last month, his initial proposal included the relocation of all the residents of Gaza so the U.S. could take over and rebuild it. The Arab League met recently to discuss alternative plans for Gaza.

Research suggests many Gazans actually want to leave and relocate to less devastated countries.

The U.S. notified Egypt it would reduce its military aid to Cairo beginning in 2026. The reduction in aid is reportedly in response to Cairo's opposition to the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to the Sinai.

Trump had recently hinted at cutting off aid if Egypt did not agree to accept Gazans fleeing the war zone. Egypt receives more than two billion dollars in annual aid, most of that in military aid.

Israel also released footage of strikes inside Syria to eliminate any military threat to Israel. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Syria's Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa that Israel is prepared to remain in Syria for an indefinite time.

“Every morning when al-Golani (al-Sharaa) opens his eyes in the presidential palace in Damascus, he will see the IDF watching him from the heights of Mount Hermon and will remember that we’re here, and in all the security areas in southern Syria, to protect the residents of the Golan and the Galilee from any threat from him and his jihadist friends.”

Katz pledged to defend the Druze community inside Syria and said they would be allowed to enter the Golan Heights for work. Katz's pledge to the Druze comes in the context of a massacre of both Alawites and Christians by Islamist groups inside Syria.

In a rare diplomatic development, 100 senior figures from Syria's Druze community are set to visit the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights on Friday.