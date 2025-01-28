International Holocaust Remembrance Day and October 7th

This month marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1945. On this solemn day, we remember the 6 million Jewish men, women, and children who were killed by the Nazi regime and its collaborators.

We also honor the survivors whose courage and resilience were shaped within the shadows and ashes of Europe’s extermination camps. This horrifying genocide gave those who lived the determination to declare, “Never Again.”

Yet, decades later, on October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists committed the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, causing many allies of the Jewish people to firmly declare “Never again is now.”

Thousands of Hamas terrorists broke through Israel’s defenses by air, land, and sea in multiple locations along its southern border with Gaza.

In several communities the killing and devastation were so complete, Israeli archaeologists were called in to employ equipment and techniques—methods normally used for antiquities—to sift through the ashes to find human remains.

To make matters worse, in the days, weeks, and months following October 7, rather than rallying to the victim’s side with empathy and compassion, the international community exploded with Jew hatred and hostility toward the world’s only Jewish nation.

May our eyes be open like never before to the urgent need and responsibility of every Christian to combat and stand against antisemitism, the world’s oldest hatred.

Today, as we remember the victims of the Holocaust, may we also remember the 1,200 men, women, children, and babies who were brutally massacred on October 7.

Let us continue to pray, speak up, and advocate for the Jewish nation and people—including the safe release of all hostages still being held captive by Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza.

God bless you for your steadfast support of Israel and her people during these challenging and difficult days.