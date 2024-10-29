IDF Captures Hundreds of Hamas Terrorists as Netanyahu Warns Iran, Knesset Bans UNRWA

JERUSALEM, Israel – Just days after Israel hit key military infrastructure sites inside Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is warning more strikes may be on the way. Iran is also considering retaliation after Israel's attack called Operation Days of Repentance.

At the opening session of the Knesset on Monday, Netanyahu vowed to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons.

He stated, "Stopping the Iranian nuclear program is at the forefront of our minds."

The prime minister contends that Israel proved it could definitely target Iran's nuclear facilities by the way Israeli jets easily wiped out Iran's ballistic missile manufacturers.

"These are industrial death factories, on an industrial scale. And we dealt them a real blow," he stated.

During this past weekend's attack on Iran, Israeli jets avoided bombing the Islamic regime's nuclear sites. However, Israeli U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon pointed out that this may not be the case next time.

"To Iran's leaders, take this as a warning," Danon declared. "Israel has shown restraint, but from here on, you will see only strengths. Any further aggression will be met with consequences that are painful and decisive."

Meanwhile, Iran threatens to retaliate for those attacks.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei warned, "We will use all tools available for a decisive and effective response to the Zionist regime's aggression."

Yet, if that happens, the U.S. pledges to defend Israel.

U.S. United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced, "Today, the United States' message for Israel remains clear: we will always help secure its people and territory from Iran and its terrorist proxies and partners."

Also during Monday's Knesset opening, the parliament defied international pressure and passed laws barring UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, from Israel.

UNRWA Is one of the world's main providers of aid and education to Palestinians, but Israel insists some UNRWA employees took part in the October 7th atrocities and that hundreds of its staff members still have terrorist ties.

Yuli Edelstein of the Knesset Foreign Affairs committee promised, "Israel will work to stop the operation of the agency in Israeli territory." He added, "UNRWA will not operate any representation, will not provide any service, and won't carry out any activity directly or indirectly in sovereign Israeli territory.”

Israeli Government Spokesman David Mencer declared, "UNRWA as an organization is infected with terrorism, not a few bad apples, as UNRWA employees like to make out."

He continued, "UNRWA simply must be replaced. That is the view of the Israeli government and the overwhelming majority of Israel's people. They must be replaced with other organizations that are not infected with terrorism."

In northern Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces announced Monday that troops surrounded hundreds of Hamas operatives, forcing their surrender. “The surprise for Hamas was complete. We trapped hundreds of terrorists inside the camp, including senior operatives," officials said.