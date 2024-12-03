Hezbollah Violates Ceasefire, Trump Warns Hamas, Prayer Call for Syrian Christians

Israeli soldiers drive military vehicles during an exercise in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights near the border with Syria, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

Nearly a week after the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, the terror group violated the agreement, prompting the IDF to launch decisive strikes. Incoming President Trump delivered a strong message to Hamas, demanding the release of hostages in Gaza before he takes office.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for firing mortars into a disputed area on the Israel-Lebanon border. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said according to the ceasefire, Hezbollah cannot be there.

"They must move north immediately. I want to emphasize, Israel is committed to the successful implementation of the ceasefire, but we will not accept a return to the situation as it stood on October 6, 2023. If violations occur, Israel will enforce."

Despite the ongoing tensions, some residents of northern Israel have begun returning home, hoping for lasting peace.

One resident shared, "We all wish that it will stop and that we can go back again to a normal life to raise our children, grandchildren, and to live here in peace with our neighbor Lebanon."

U.S. leaders reacted to the announcement of the death of Israeli-American Omer Neutra, who was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 when his tank was overrun by Hamas terrorists.

President Biden released a statement, “Less than a month ago, Omer’s mother and father joined me at the White House to share the pain they’ve endured as they prayed for the safe return of their son – pain no parent should ever know."

House Speaker Mike Johnson urged prayer for Neutra’s family, writing on X, "Please join us in praying for the Neutra family, as we continue to seek justice against Hamas and the return of Omer’s body."

Our hearts are broken for the Neutra family. Omer was an American-Israeli platoon commander in the IDF who was killed on October 7, 2023 while defending Israel from Hamas’ barbaric attack.



For over 420 days, Ronen and Orna Neutra have been tireless advocates for their son and… https://t.co/FWycngqJLe — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 2, 2024

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer added, "He was 21. From Long Island. I’ve met with his family. They're incredible people who fought with determination for Omer."

Following an emotional appeal by Israeli-American Edan Alexander in a Hamas propaganda video, President Trump issued a stark warning, "If the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against humanity."

Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel praised Trump on X, saying, "Trump knows that those who have supported Hamas and their evil are not just the enemies of Israel but of the civilized world. Thank you for your moral clarity, Mr. Trump."

In Syria, Islamist radicals have strengthened their grip on Aleppo, Syria’s second-largest city, leaving Christians in fear.

One couple told CBN News they fear for their lives and possible massacres, "So now we have what's called Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a terrorist group known as being jihadists who follow Sharia law, having just taken over Aleppo.”

He continued to explain, “And while they've announced that they're not targeting Christians or any religious minorities right now, there's much fear because the way they've governed in Idlib, where they currently control, they've been using Sharia law there."

Nadine Maenza, president of the International Religious Freedom Secretariat, told CBN News it’s important for Christians to pray and speak out.

"I think this is a time for the church to come together and think about how we can support those who are suffering. So many good organizations doing work for those who are fleeing to provide support. So many ways we can tell the stories that we're reading about, hearing about.

Maenza continued, “We're supposed to remember our brothers and sisters in chains. And this is one of those times where we can remember those who are suffering and pray for them and do what we can to support them."

On Monday, IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari emphasized Israel's focus on monitoring developments in Syria, stating, "We need to make sure that we are not threatened."