Rev. Majed El Shafie, a human rights advocate and founder of One Free World International, produced a film about Israel's October 7 massacre.

Egyptian-Born Filmmaker Aims to Tell the Truth about October 7 Massacre

Julie Stahl
01-22-2025

What would drive an Egyptian filmmaker, born a Muslim, to make a documentary about Israel's October 7th massacre?

“The truth has to be told,” Majed al-Shafi told CBN News. “Israel has a special place in my heart, and God used Israel to save my life.”
 
Born in Egypt and raised as a Muslim, Majed became a Christian and was persecuted for his faith.  He fled to Israel because it was the only place in the Middle East where he could find asylum and now he’s in Canada where he started One Free World International. Fast forward to October 7th, and the film Majed made about that day, “Dying to Live,” so he could let Israelis know they’re not alone in this fight. 

To hear more about Majed’s life and his “Dying to Live," watch CBN News interview in the video above.

This amazing documentary will be available soon. To see “Dying to Live” go to Majed’s website, onefreeworldinternational.org, and email them requesting information.

