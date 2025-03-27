'Stop Subsidizing Abortion': Planned Parenthood Facing Foes at White House, Congress, Supreme Court

Planned Parenthood, America's largest abortion provider, is facing challenges from the executive branch, Congress, and the U.S. Supreme Court, which could diminish the organization's power.

The Trump administration may soon freeze tens of millions of dollars in federal funding for groups providing abortions, including Planned Parenthood. As soon as this week, the Health and Human Services Department could announce a hold on more than $27 million in funds, a spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal.

The department is reviewing grant recipients to make sure they comply with President Trump's executive orders and federal law. This year, the government was set to distribute $120 million in grants to organizations that deal with family planning.

Kelsey Pritchard, director of state public affairs for Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, told CBN News the move is good news.

"I think the bottom line is that abortion is not family planning, and it ends the life of unborn children," she said. "When we look at what Planned Parenthood does every year in taking the lives of 400,000 unborn children in this country, that is the equivalent to the population of New Orleans. That is a huge number of people whose lives they're ending."

She hopes the funding freeze is just the beginning.

"This is good news. It's a good first step for defunding Planned Parenthood and taking actions to stop subsidizing abortion in our country," she said. "We also saw in President Trump's first week in office, he initiated the Global Protect Life Rule again, so that our taxpayer dollars aren't going to international entities that also provide abortion. So this is promising."

Pro-life Congressman Chris Smith (R-NJ) also supports the administration's plan to limit funds to Planned Parenthood. Additionally, he is seeking to protect thousands of crisis pregnancy centers across the U.S.

"There are more than 2,700 pregnancy resource centers throughout the United States," he said. "Each and every one of them an oasis of love, compassion, empathy, respect, honesty, and care for both mothers and their precious children."

Smith introduced the Let Pregnancy Centers Serve Act of 2025, which will prohibit federal, state, and local governments from discriminating against pregnancy care centers because of their life-affirming mission.

"Some state governments, like my own state of New Jersey, and some lawmakers, seek to discriminate against pregnancy care centers by violating fundamental conscience rights to compel complicity in abortion," Smith said.

The bill would protect the centers from retaliation, protecting the rights of pro-life workers who won't recommend abortions to women with unexpected pregnancies, and stopping government officials from issuing consumer alerts targeting pro-life centers and spreading misinformation about them.

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) co-sponsors the bill. "Our Attorney General Letitia James," she said, "tried to shut down any pro-life pregnancy center from being listed on a Google search. So can you imagine the evil of someone that would do that?"

Marie Tassy, director of public and legislative affairs for New Jersey Right-to-Life pointed to the countless lives that have been saved by pregnancy care centers.

"And when they do that, Planned Parenthood, the largest provider of abortion in the nation, loses profits and potential donors. As we know, pro-abortion government officials in several states are working side by side with Planned Parenthood to shut down the centers," she said.

Meanwhile, next week the U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether South Carolina can block Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid dollars.

John Bursch, senior counsel and vice president of appellate advocacy with Alliance Defending Freedom, will argue the case on behalf of the state.

"South Carolina, supported by the U.S. government, agrees that states must have the authority to steward limited Medicaid resources toward providers that align with their values and serve their citizens' true health care needs," he told CBN News.

The case could open doors for other states to defund Planned Parenthood. The court is expected to issue its opinion this summer.

