'Today' Host Dylan Dreyer Finding Peace as She Trusts in God's Plan During Painful Season

Dylan Dreyer on NBC's "Today" Show at Rockefeller Center in New York, NY on October 3, 2025. (Photo by Efren Landaos/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

"Today" host Dylan Dreyer opened up about her faith journey during a recent episode of "Today with Jenna & Friends," saying she is trusting more in God after realizing that He has a good plan for her life.

The 44-year-old meteorologist told co-host Jenna Bush Hager she is relying on God more than ever during a painful season of life.

"I've relied on my faith more than anything," Dreyer declared. "Like every morning, I read 'God Calling', every night I read 'Jesus Calling'. And there is something really comforting about knowing that there is a higher power holding my hand every day, that at the end of the day, with all the stress and everything going on, I lay my head on the pillow and I'm content."

Dreyer made that statement only months after announcing her separation from her husband of 12 years. She reveals she is on a path of healing, contentment, and peace during this time of her life.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.***

"And I even talked to my therapist. I'm like, 'Am I repressing feelings? Am I pushing things down? Is this healthy what I'm doing because I feel okay? Every day I come to work and I smile, and it's not fake. I'm genuinely happy," she explained. "I'm with my kids, and I'm laughing all the time. I'm with Brian, and I'm laughing. Am I repressing something?' And she said, 'No, you are realizing that God has this plan for you. You don't need to know what the outcome will be. Just follow it.'"

Brian Fichera and Dreyer share three boys: Calvin, 8, Oliver, 5, and Rusty, 3. She said in a July Instagram post that the pair are separating amicably and are committed to co-parenting their boys.

"We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she told fans, concluding the message, "Thank you as always for your support."

Dreyer, who is Catholic, opened up about her faith in 2019 after experiencing a miscarriage and secondary infertility, Today.com reports.

"I need to preface this with a disclaimer so as not to offend anyone. I'm so very grateful for the beautiful family I have. God has blessed me with an amazing little boy, and I know there are women who struggle to have one baby, and here I am wanting more," Dylan wrote in an essay for TODAY Parents. "That being said, we want to give Calvin a sibling."

And although she admitted to being scared of IVF, she shared that she felt the outcome would only be a blessing.

"I feel like on the one hand I'm going against what God has in the cards for me, but at the same time he helped me to make this decision so it could very well be part of the plan,'" she wrote.

The doting mom of three is now spending her days relishing the simplicity of motherhood, from baking birthday cakes to picking out school pictures.

She proudly posted a video of a "birthday wish granted": a custom Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle cake made by her.