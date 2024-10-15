Tim Tebow’s Bible-Inspired Mission to Eradicate ‘Horrible Evil,’ Save Lives

Ex-NFL star Tim Tebow is on a faith-based mission to exterminate the evils of human trafficking, appealing to the Gospel to make his case.

Speaking recently about the Tim Tebow Foundation’s UnKNOWN and UnFINISHED campaign, an effort to rescue children from the bowels of human trafficking and abuse, the former quarterback rooted his belief in the value of every human life in Scripture.

“King Jesus, who has infinite value and worth, went to the cross and was a ransom for me, and was a ransom for you, and it was a ransom for every single person — and gave his life in exchange for us,” Tebow said. “That means that we have infinite value and worth.”

He continued, “He paid that price for us.”

Tebow said it’s essential to understand that Jesus’ sacrifice for mankind’s sins — a hallmark of the Christian faith — means there is “value and worth” in every human life.

He believes this creates a responsibility and calls for Christians to step up and defend those in desperate need.

“We have to do everything we can to protect them,” he said of human trafficking victims. “To bring them out of this horrible evil and put them in a position where they can flourish, knowing their worth, and their value, and experiencing the faith, hope, and love that so many desperately deserve.”

Tebow stressed the importance of moving quickly and swiftly. Listen to him explain:

As CBN News previously reported, Tebow’s UnKNOWN and UnFINISHED campaign builds upon last year’s initiative known as the Unknown campaign, an endeavor named for the 50,000 boys and girls whose abuse has been seen by law enforcement via videos and images but who have not yet been identified.

Tebow said his goal is to help “through technology, through legislation, through law enforcement, through operations” to identify and rescue these children. Rather than move on to a new campaign this year, he and his foundation were moved to continue working to find these children.

“We call it Unknown and Unfinished, because we’ve got to get to as many of these boys and girls as possible,” Tebow said. “And when we look at the scale, just so people can understand it … within the last 12 months, there’s been over 500,000 unique IP addresses that have downloaded or shared images or videos of children under the age of 12 being abused.”

Read more about the powerful efforts to stop these evils here.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***