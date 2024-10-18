Snoop Dogg Says ‘God Was in the Building’ After ‘The Voice’ Contestant Sings Famous Worship Song

A singer hailing from Birmingham, Alabama, sparked a “spiritual” experience on NBC’s “The Voice,” according to the judges, all for of whom wanted the vocalist to join their respective teams.

Judges Gwen Stefani and Michael Bublé were the first to turn their chairs during Lauren-Michael Sellers’ blind audition, which aired this week.

“What a beautiful breath of fresh air you are,” said Bublé. “[I] love your voice, love your control, love that you brought this beautiful energy. This whole place just blew up.”

Stefani, for her part, was beaming the moment Sellers’ began singing her rendition of “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)” by Hillsong United. She recalled to the singer an experience she had not that long ago, when she was on a run and came across the 2013 hit. She described it as a profoundly spiritual experience.

“Hearing you sing it,” Stefani said, “it just felt very real and honest.”

Moments later, judge Reba McEntire turned her chair with judge Snoop Dogg following not far behind.

What was clearly most impactful to McEntire and Snoop — at least at the onset of Sellers’ audition — was how clearly moved Stefani was by the Christian worship song.

“While you were singing, I was seeing Gwen light up, as if God was coming in the building, and I didn’t want to be left out when he came,” Snoop said, explaining why he waited until the very end of the song to turn his seat.

McEntire added, “I watched her, I listened to you, and I thought this is magical. I love your voice. Emotion, when people are singing, if you can feel it — oh my gosh that’s the greatest gift.”

After receiving the endorsement of all four judges, it was up to Sellers to choose her coach.

The 35-year-old singer quickly disclosed that, right before walking on stage, she prayed “Reba’s prayer,” which is, “Holy Spirit, walk with me, talk with me, sing for me, speak for me.” Moments later, she announced she was choosing the Queen of Country as her coach.

One day after her blind audition aired, Sellers took to her Instagram to share a clip of her leading several of her fellow contestants in worship by the pool at the hotel where they were staying.

She described that opportunity as “an unforgettable moment.”

“Singing my blind song Hillsong United’s ‘Oceans’ together was so powerful — such a beautiful reminder of how music connects us to one another and to God, no matter where we are,” she wrote. “Feeling blessed to share this journey with such incredible souls.”

