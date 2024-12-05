Reality TV's 'The Wild Brothers' on a Mission to Get Young People off the Couch and into Creation

We first introduced The Wild Brothers on the 700 Club in 2016 when Morgan, Hudson, Kian and Asher were guests along with their father Mike Wild.

They spoke of their missionary upbringing in the remote jungles of Indonesia – building their own homes, learning a new language and telling the Wana tribe about Jesus, much of which they documented on video.

Now, eight years later, we caught up with three of the brothers. Morgan, now 26, was with his wife as they prepared for their second baby. But we sat down with 24-year-old Hudson, who is also married with a child, 22-year-old Kian who is engaged to be married, and 20-year-old Asher who said, "I'm still very single. Yeah, that's right. Still waiting and praying on that one."

Nearly five years ago, they moved to Florida and launched Wild Brothers TV.

"Yeah, Wild Brothers TV is the number one source of Great Commission entertainment for families. So, we want to expose young kids and families to what God is doing around the world, how He's saving the nations. But it's also a great source of entertainment. We love outdoor adventure, and I think all children are wired with the spirit of adventure. Sometimes they don't really realize that though and they try to live vicariously through different means, media and video games. And so, our platform is all centered around getting families adventuring outside, getting close to God," Hudson said.

OFF THE COUCH INTO CREATION

Their latest video project, Off The Couch Into Creation, is an award-winning reality show.

"That's a fun show. So that show documents us actually exploring America for the first time," Kian said. "So, when we came back from Indonesia, we moved to a small town called Niceville, and it was the most sleepiest town ever. And we were like, man, boys, our days of venturing are over. And so, we made a challenge for ourselves to actually try to explore the creation around us and we were blown away by all the amazing adventures we went on just right here in America," he said.

The brothers are also working with Regent University on an animated children's show called Wild Bros that will debut in 2025.

"It's our first animated series and it's going to document based on our true-life stories as missionary kids, but it's going to be in a cartoon version. And so, we're really excited about this show because it's going to get into a much wider audience, but it is all based on true events. And so as kids are watching a fun cartoon, they're learning all about the Great Commission, they're learning about what it takes to get the mission out, to get God's Word translated," Kian said.

THE ULTIMATE ADVENTURE

The brothers say their main mission is showing young people that following Jesus is the ultimate adventure.

"Even Jesus, when he called people, he called people, regular everyday people like fishermen. And so what we've seen is that you don't have to be someone special for God to use you. And so for us, that meant actually being there on the tip of the spear in a remote tribe," Asher said.

"It's not something that's scary, it's not something that they can't attain to. It's, Christ is the power. He fills us with this Holy Spirit and allows us to go and do great things. And so we want people to see, man, what part could I play in that and to live sacrificially, whether that's here in the States, whether that's overseas," he continued.

WILD HOME

We asked them if getting married and bringing wives and babies into the Wild Brothers has changed the dynamic or even the mission of the Wild Brothers.

Hudson replied, "It's been awesome. Really, women are amazing and with four brothers, a bunch of knuckleheads, it was about time that the boys get some sisters and my mom finally gets some daughters. The girls have their own show called Wild Home on Wild Brothers TV because half of our audience are actually young women, and as four brothers we make a lot of guy-focused content, so the women are able to jump on the platform and add that feminine flair," Hudson said.

Meanwhile, parents Mike and Libby are continuing their mission work in Indonesia. And although the brothers live in the States, their hearts are still in the jungle.

When asked if they have any plans to go back, Asher said, "Absolutely! Yeah, I actually just was visiting Indonesia recently with my parents and have plans to, Lord willing, head back maybe in 2025. I definitely have a lot of dear brothers and sisters in Christ over there and there's a lot of adventures that are still on the bucket list," he said.

THE HUNT FOR A LIVING DINOSAUR

What's their number one bucket list adventure? "Us boys would love to find a living dinosaur and there's some legends over there about possible living dinosaurs, so that would be the ultimate," Asher said.

For now, you can see all of the Wild Brothers adventures on Wild Brothers TV – available on mobile apps and smart TVs.

"Wild Brothers TV has tons, hours and hours of original content to stream, but then also really fun engaging community features such as weekly challenges, a safe social media forum to connect with us and other like-minded Believers. So, it's a mobile app, a streaming platform, but also a community," Hudson said.

Wild Brothers TV is offering a Holiday Discount of 50% off all subscription plans during the month of December. You can sign up at WildBrothers.TV.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***