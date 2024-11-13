PRAY: 'Full House' Star Dave Coulier Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Bob Saget, left, and Dave Coulier at the Scleroderma Foundation Benefit on June 16, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

“Full House” star Dave Coulier has revealed he has stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Coulier, known for portraying beloved character Joey Gladstone (aka “Uncle Joey”), learned of the diagnosis in October after struggling with an upper respiratory infection.

The 65-year-old comedian, who reprised his role in “Fuller House,” airing on Netflix from 2016-2020, told People Magazine how he found out about the shocking diagnosis.

Swelling of lymph nodes sparked concern and doctors ordered PET and CT scans, which revealed the cancer. Coulier said he has the rare B cell lymphoma type — a “very aggressive” form.

“I went from, ‘I got a little bit of a head cold’ to ‘I have cancer,’ and it was pretty overwhelming,” he told People. “This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey.”

One bright side of the ordeal has been Coulier’s bone marrow test, which was negative. He said this raises his chances of being cured from “something low to 90% range.”

This is giving him hope during a difficult time. Coulier also spoke candidly with People about how he reacted to finding out — and why he’s remarkably calm.

“When I first got the news, I was stunned, of course, because I didn’t expect it, and then reality settled in and I found myself remarkably calm with whatever the outcome was going to be,” he told the outlet. “I don’t know how to explain it, but there was an inner calm about all of it.”

Coulier, who has lost a his mother, sister, and neice to cancer — and has a sister currently going through cancer with him — said this history is likely part of the peace he feels.

“They really instilled that in me and inspired me in a way because they were magnificent going through what they went through, and I just thought, ‘I’m OK with this, too,'” he said. “I’ve had an incredible life on a journey with incredible people around me and I’m OK. It does change perspective for sure.”

Ultimately, Coulier, who is on chemotherapy and hopes to complete it by February 2025, wants to have a “sense of humor” despite facing uncertain circumstances.

“This is a journey,” he told “Today.” “This is a bit of a battle and you’re going to need to be on your game.”

As CBN News previously reported, fellow “Full House” star Bob Saget died in 2022, leaving Coulier and the entire cast in mourning. Later that year, Coulier joined CBN News to discuss his faith journey, past struggles with alcoholism, and Saget’s death.

“I always equate my faith to a fire that’s burning inside of you, and I almost extinguished that fire because of my abuse with alcohol,” he said.

Coulier got sober before some of the most significant losses mounted in his life. His brother took his own life, he lost his father, and Saget died all in a 12-month period.

He called these deaths a “hat trick of losses” and a collective “heart punch.” But Coulier expressed gratitude he was able to process all that unfolded while finally sober.

“The only thing I could think was, ‘Thank goodness I don’t have alcohol in my life that is extinguishing that fire which is my faith,’” he said. “And I was able to feel those raw emotions, which I never would have felt had I been abusing alcohol — and I was in touch with myself spiritually.”

Coulier continued, “So, for me, it was allowing that flame to ignite again and to find my spirituality, and it helped me through all of that.”

Please pray for Coulier as he embarks on this difficult and uncertain journey; pray for peace and total healing.

