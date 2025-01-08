'No Surprise in This Godless Town': Comedian Jokes at Golden Globes That No Stars Thanked God

Nikki Glaser, the comedian who played host to this year’s Golden Globes Awards in Beverly Hills, joked Sunday that none of the evening’s winners thanked God for their successes.

At the halfway point of the star-studded show, Glaser said the acceptance speeches had been “on fire” before looking at a tally of who winning celebrities had thanked upon receiving their prizes, with cast and crew members filling the No. 1 spot, followed by moms and “Access Hollywood” host Mario Lopez.

“God, creator of the universe, with zero mentions,” said Glaser. “[N]o surprise in this godless town.”

The 40-year-old celebrity is receiving praise for her hosting and mockery of Hollywood.

“I am not here to roast you tonight,” she told the crowd of famous A-listers. “I want you to know that. How could I, really? You are all so famous, so talented, so powerful.”

She continued, “I mean you could really do anything. I mean except tell the country who to vote for. But it’s OK, you will get them next time. If there is one. I’m scared.”

At another point during her performance Sunday night, Glaser poked fun at Catholicism.

“There were so many great movies this year, from ‘Wicked’ to ‘Conclave,'” said the comedian, who was raised Catholic. “Wait, that just gave me an idea.”

At that point, the lights went out and, when they came back on, Glaser was wearing a bishop’s hat and was holding a pink and gold glittery staff reminiscent of “Wicked.” She then began singing a parody of the song, “Popular,” from the musical.

“You will be pope-ular. You’re gonna be pope-ular. I’ll teach you some Catholic prayers,” she sang before abruptly stopping, pretending then to speak to someone through an earpiece: “Wait this sucks? This whole thing sucks? I’m embarrassing myself in front of Elton John?”

You can watch Glaser’s comments about God in the video below:

