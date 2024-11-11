'New Christmas Classic' Scores No. 2 Spot at Box Office, Moviegoers Give It High Marks

The holiday season is officially here and "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" finished at the number 2 spot at the box office this weekend earning more than $11 million.

Dallas Jenkins, the creator of the hit Bible-based series "The Chosen," wrote and directed the faith-based film based on Barbara Robinson's bestselling 1972 book.

"This is a dream come true and the movie I've most wanted to make my whole career. And I wouldn't want to do it with anyone other than Lionsgate and Kingdom, who make great movies while supporting filmmakers," Jenkins said earlier this year.

The adaptation tells the story of six siblings who are known for getting into all types of trouble. After sneaking into a church, they end up becoming the stars of the town's annual Christmas Pageant and "unwittingly teach a community the true meaning of Christmas."

The faith-based comedy opened in more than 3,000 theaters Friday and moviegoers are giving it high marks. It garnered an "A" rating from CinemaScore, just missing the top mark of "A+."

"Sadly, I don't think there are enough moments like these for us to realize that we are all alike," Shannon Lipscomb from The Observer writes about the film. "Even if you are not religious, it is not hard to realize that we are all searching for a community and a deeper meaning in life."

Jenkins believes the film could become "a new Christmas classic."

"It's trying to take the story of Christmas and story of Jesus and taking (it) down from stained glass windows and pretty paintings … and revealing what it actually is. And through the eyes of these kids, they actually do that."

On opening day, the film scored the No. 1 spot and earned $5 million at the box office, according to the Numbers.

By the end of the weekend, the film finished second behind Sony's "Venom: The Last Dance."

From the script to its characters, the storyline is meant to teach viewers about the true meaning of Christmas.

Comedian Pete Holmes plays Bob Bradley and he told CBN News there are messages of faith woven into this Christmas adventure.

"I think there's a real message of inclusion and dropping the idea of the other, the Bible verse that I just referenced was when Jesus says, 'What you do to the least of these, you do for me.' Right? So that's kind of what I would say is the message of the film is that instead of seeing these riffraff kids, the Herdmans, as the outliers, as the others, no room in the inn, so to speak, you do let them into your heart, and you fold them into the community. But I think anything that helps you see the oneness and the lack of division between each of us is a great message," he shared.

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" is now playing in theaters nationwide.

