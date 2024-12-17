Never-Before-Seen Images from 'House of David', Produced by 'Jesus Revolution' Director

A compelling television series about the biblical figure King David is coming to life.

Prime Video released never-before-seen images of The Wonder Project's upcoming production called "House of David," while also announcing its release date slated for February 27, 2025 on the streaming app.

As CBN News has reported, the series is the first undertaking birthed out of The Wonder Project, a faith-based, values-driven movie studio co-founded by Jesus Revolution director Jon Erwin and former Netflix and YouTube executive Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten.

"I believe entertainment sits upstream from culture. And today, the world needs a way to find common ground again," Hoogstraten told Deadline recently. "Here at The WONDER Project, our goal is to flood the world with hope."

"I am convinced we can make a difference by telling stories that restore hope in things worth believing in – family, community, God, and America," she added. "We will do this at scale for a global audience that seeks faith and values-driven entertainment. And we will give the audience a brand they can call their own."

The "House of David" is Erwin's idea and is the first project for Prime Video after entering into an agreement with Amazon MGM Studios.

Erwin's portfolio includes Jesus Revolution, American Underdog, and I Can Only Imagine.

Producer and Director Jon Gunn is co-directing the series with Erwin, and "The Chosen" creator Dallas Jenkins is a large shareholder and special advisor to the Wonder Project.

"With House of David being the first project under this new deal, we're setting the stage for a series of compelling, values-driven movies, and TV shows," said Erwin. "This is a milestone for The WONDER Project, and we're thrilled to be working with a company that understands and supports our mission and our audience in such a groundbreaking way."

According to a Prime Video press release, the series "tells the story of the ascent of the biblical figure, David, who eventually becomes the most renowned and celebrated king of Israel."

It also "follows the once-mighty King Saul as he falls victim to his own pride. At the direction of God, the prophet Samuel anoints an unlikely, outcast teenager as the new king. As Saul loses his power over his kingdom, David finds himself on a journey to discover and fulfill his destiny, navigating love, loss, and violence in the court of the very man he's destined to replace. As one leader falls, another must rise."

Actor Michael Iskander stars as David. He was cast for the role following a four-month international search.

"'House of David' is our telling of a 3,000-year-old hero's journey, and it all starts with our David, Michael Iskander," Erwin told Variety. "Finding Michael and getting to work with him has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life. Our entire cast is incredible, and I can't wait for a global audience to get to know them the way I do."

Ali Suliman will play King Saul, Stephen Lang will play the Prophet Samuel, Goliath is played by Martyn Ford, and Israeli actress Ayelet Zurer will play Ahinoam of Jezreel, one of David's wives.

The first three episodes of the series will be immediately available on Prime Video starting in February. The rest of the series' episodes will be released on a weekly basis.