'Lord of the Rings' and Narnia Fans Rejoice: Lewis and Tolkien Hit the Stage at Museum of the Bible

The Museum of the Bible is bringing together a tribute to two of the twentieth century's greatest literary minds.

A new play written by Dean Batali and directed by Andrew Borba depicts a re-imagined reunion between writers C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien.

Lewis & Tolkien opened on October 30 on the World Stage Theater in collaboration with MWO Production and will run until November 30th.

According to a Museum of the Bible press release, audiences will step into the Rabbit Room of Oxford's famed Eagle and Child pub and watch a fictional late-in-life reunion between two of the most celebrated authors and thinkers.

The compelling production is set in autumn 1963, shortly before Lewis's passing, and "captures the heartache, humor, and hard-earned wisdom of a friendship forged through decades of conversation, collaboration, and creative fire," according to the website's description.

"Lewis and Tolkien are literary giants whose stories from Narnia to The Lord of the Rings are deeply ingrained in culture and our personal lives," said Matthias Walther, chief marketing officer at Museum of the Bible.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

"This play captures not only their academic and theological brilliance but also the humanity of two friends wrestling with joy, grief, and reconciliation. Their imagination and worldview were shaped by the transformative power of the Bible. We are excited to share this inspiring depiction of what their artistic dialogue might have looked like with people from all backgrounds," he added.

Actor Arye Gross, best known for films like Minority Report, Big Eden, and Gone in Sixty Seconds, will be playing J.R.R. Tolkien. Actor Bo Foxworth, who has worked in theaters across the country, will be co-leading as C.S. Lewis.

The 90-minute production takes audience members on a familiar journey of what it means to navigate friendships despite differences.

"Lewis and Tolkien were more than literary giants," says playwright Dean Batali. "They were friends, critics, and ultimately—pilgrims on parallel journeys. This play is a tribute to their passion, their pain, and their enduring belief in the power of story."

Borba told Christianity Today the play reminded him of his friendship with Batali, where they would "get together for lunch or coffee and talk religion or politics or life, and would, in the very best way, full of love and respect, engage each other."

"What's going on with Lewis and Tolkien is not dissimilar to a lot of aspects of our friendship," Borba told the outlet.

The rich story is expected to hit home with Lewis and Tolkien's audiences as the play explores the "eternal themes" that defined their work – faith, myth, sacrifice, and the power of story.

Similarly, Narnia and Lord of the Rings fans will reportedly not be disappointed in the production as the play promises to recount the origins of those beloved tales, while revisiting the theological debates that "once lit their late-night walks through Oxford, and wrestle with grief, estrangement, and the difficult road to reconciliation," MOTB explains.

The Museum of the Bible has hosted several C.S. Lewis productions, including "Prince Caspian" and "The Horse and His Boy."

For showtimes and tickets, visit www.museumoftheBible.org/events/lewis-and-tolkien.

RELATED: 'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe' Marks 75 Years of Wonder and Faith