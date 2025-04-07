'Hey Jesus': Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell's Son Performs Original Worship Song on 'American Idol'

One Backstreet Boys heir is using music to share his journey back to God.

During Hollywood week on “American Idol,” country singer Baylee Littrell, son of Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell, performed a faith-based ballad he wrote about rediscovering his faith in God.

Teeing up the song, “Hey Jesus,” the 21-year-old told the competition show’s judges, “I wrote this song when I was going through a pretty tough time in my life. I lost somebody I loved.” He was talking about his grandmother, whom he described as his “best friend.”

“With my dad being away on tour, she would always step in,” he reflected of his grandmother, who died about three years ago. “She understood me like not many people do.”

Littrell continued, “I thought she was going to be around for moments like this; I never expected to lose her. So when I did, I questioned everything — and I had pushed away faith. I thought I would not find it again.”

The young singer-songwriter credited “Hey Jesus” with helping him restore his trust in the Lord.

In the song, Littrell sings: “Hey Jesus/ I broke my wings again/ could you help me up one last time old friend/ oh cause I surrender everything to you/ Oh, I’ve tried to fight all my battles without you by my side/ in the dark depths of the night/ it’s where I’ve been without your beautiful light/ oh you gave me wings to fly/ Hey Jesus.”

“Idol” judges Carrie Underwood and Lionel Ritchie both praised Littrell for the Christian song.

“Baylee, you’re so good,” said Underwood. “Your heart and genuineness just coming through. You’re so good.” While Ritchie said, “Boy, that’s great lyrics.”

The “Jesus, Take the Wheel” singer lauded Littrell’s song as “a conversation with God.”

The elder Littrell is a professing Christian and is unafraid to make statements about his faith. In 2006, he released a solo Christian album, “Welcome Home,” which earned the No. 74 spot on the Billboard 200 and scored No. 3 on the Christian charts.

