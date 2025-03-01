Patricia Heaton, star/executive producer of the CBS series "Carol's Second Act," takes part in a panel discussion during the Summer 2019 Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

'Give Everything Over to God': Actress Patricia Heaton's Powerful Message About Honoring the Lord

Actress Patricia Heaton is on a mission to honor God. From her faith-inspiring efforts to defend Israel through her October 7 Coalition to creating uplifting Hollywood content, she remains busy.

She told CBN during the red carpet premiere of her new film “The Unbreakable Boy” in New York City this week that she believes God has been the key to her long career starring on shows like “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “The Middle,” among other projects.

“When you give everything over to God, He gives it back to you in a way you could never have imagined,” Heaton said. “I feel like God gave me certain gifts and so it’s my responsibility to honor Him in the work.”

Listen to Heaton explain:

As for her latest project, “The Unbreakable Boy” — a film about a family navigating the journey of a child who is both autistic and suffers from brittle bone disease — Heaton said she was elated to play a role in telling the transformative overcomer story.

“The story is wonderful and it’s a true story,” she said. “And it’s a story about a struggle that many families experience today — a child on the spectrum or even just if your kid has learning differences.”

Heaton continued, “You see a story where the struggles are not sugarcoated, but it’s hopeful and redemptive at the end.”

Amid a crazy and confused culture, the actress said “The Unbreakable Boy” tells a raw and real story that is much-needed. The encouraging nature of the film, Heaton believes, is the perfect respite for people who are trying to find peace amid the storms of life.

