Forrest Frank Posts Blunt Response After Losing 30,000 Followers Over Charlie Kirk Post

Christian singer-songwriter Forrest Frank announced over the weekend that he has lost some 30,000 social media followers since sharing a video of the slain Charlie Kirk speaking positively about the impact Frank’s music has had on Gen Z.

“Thirty-thousand people unfollowed me because I posted about Charlie Kirk and I said that Jesus Christ is Lord,” Frank said in a video posted to his Instagram. “Good.”

“I don’t want you to follow me,” he continued. “I don’t want you to track my music. I don’t want you to come to my shows. I don’t want you to do any of that if you don’t do this one thing, and that is, follow Jesus Christ, the King of all kings, the Lord of all lords, the one who is, the one who is to come.”

The “God Is Good” singer went on to say Jesus is “coming back real soon,” adding, “If you have not gotten your heart right with Him and dropped down on your knees and repented to Him, today is the day. The hour is at hand.”

Frank said “something shifted” culturally in the wake of Kirk’s murder, telling his followers, “I just want you to know that Jesus Christ is here and He loves you.”

Following Kirk’s assassination last week, Frank published a video reacting to comments the founder of Turning Point USA made about the value of the famed artist’s music and the impact it is having on younger generations of Americans.

In the clip, Kirk described an “undoubtable surge” of Christian interest happening in the U.S., saying Christian music — like Frank’s — is the “most popular” genre among Gen Z.

“Forrest Frank is incredibly popular and growing in popularity,” said Kirk. “Even if you listen to Forrest Frank’s lyrics, they’re actually pretty biblically good and like, legit, like very good, like submitting to God’s will and His path. There’s something happening right now, and it’s a revival that is surprising a lot of the experts.”

After watching the clip of Kirk, Frank praised the 31-year-old’s tenacity in sharing his faith and opinions.

“Charlie was so bold with his message, and I don’t feel comfortable using this platform to share music without stripping everything away and, like Charlie did, speak my mind to the core,” Frank said.

In his later post, Frank said he is not concerned with the number of followers he has on social media. Rather, he wants people who come across his content to know about Jesus.

“I have nothing else to share but this one message, and I repent for ways I’ve allowed my platform to be a lukewarm highlight reel,” he confessed. “From here on out, I’m using as much energy as I can to let people know about the only thing that matters.”

In a comment, he clarified that “everyone is welcome” on his account, writing his pursuits are “all a waste” and that he has “failed” if the message of the Gospel “isn’t clearly stated.”

“Let’s make heaven crowded,” he added.

