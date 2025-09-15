Assassination Suspect Reportedly Had Trans Tie; Thousands Fill Kennedy Center to Honor Kirk

Utah Governor Spencer Cox says investigators are not ready to discuss a motive in the killing of conservative activist and Christian advocate Charlie Kirk, in part because the suspect, Tyler Robinson, is not being cooperative with investigators. Cox told CNN that Robinson's family says he had been indoctrinated into a leftist ideology.

Cox told CNN that Robinson's family says he had been indoctrinated into a leftist ideology. He also confirmed reports that his roommate is cooperating, but knew nothing of the attack.

"His roommate was indeed a boyfriend who is transitioning from, from male to female. He is cooperating with authorities, as well," he said.

A capacity crowd filled the Kennedy Center on Sunday night to honor Kirk. CBN News reporter Michelle London was there and said, "So many young people and students filling this room here at the Kennedy Center tonight to celebrate and pay tribute to a man they're calling a fearless defender of truth and a faithful man of God. There also was a call to action for all of us to continue walking boldly in our faith in Jesus Christ, carrying out Charlie's legacy, not to be overcome by evil, but overcoming evil with good."

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) told the crowd, "We remember that our dear friend Charlie would never want us to be overcome by despair. He would want exactly the opposite."

Other speakers included top officials like HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, Kari Lake and more.

The national debate over why Kirk's assassination happened and what needs to be done continues.

University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape told CBS that America is in the grip of a new violent populism, but more so on the Left.

Pape said, "Thirty-nine percent of Democrats say they agree that the use of force is justified to remove Donald Trump from the presidency. When we go deeper to probe, what do they mean by use of force? 55% are talking about assassinations. They're talking about lethal uses of force. We also, in the very same survey, we found 24% of Republicans agree that Donald Trump is justified in using the U.S. military to suppress democratic protestors."

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) blames the internet, telling CBS, "Social media is always pushing who's the angriest, who's the loudest, who says the craziest thing. That's what gets repeated over and over and over again."

In her first statement since her husband's murder, Erika Kirk said her husband's "mission" will now be more powerful than ever before, saying, "The evildoers responsible for my husband's assassination have no idea what they have done. They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism and of God's merciful love. They should all know this: if you thought that my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country."