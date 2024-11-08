Former NFL Star: Speak Your Faith, You Never Know Who's Ready to Listen

CHRISTIAN COMMENTARY

The NFL isn't closed on Sundays. Unlike Chick-fil-A, it's when the majority of business takes place. When many Americans are at church or sleeping in, NFL players are preparing their minds and bodies for battle on the gridiron.

Just because we can't attend church doesn't mean pro athletes can't worship God. In fact, more players are using their platforms, on social media and gameday, to share their faith. And Christians everywhere — whether at school, work, or a stadium — are also called to proclaim Christ with their platform.

My platform forever changed when I was drafted in the second round by the Chicago Bears in 2008. During my first game, I found out how bright the NFL lights really were. My rookie debut wasn't a 1 pm matchup, broadcast regionally. It was primetime. Sunday Night Football. The whole country watched as we took on Peyton Manning and the defending Super Bowl XLI champion Indianapolis Colts inside their brand-new Lucas Oil Stadium.

I remember my heart pounding through my pads as we ran onto the field. The next three hours were a blur, but we beat the Colts 29-13. After the game, I was informed I'd broken the Bears' rookie rushing record. 123 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown.

With more lights, cameras, and microphones than I'd ever seen, the national media peppered me with questions about my performance. I credited my teammates but ultimately pointed to Jesus Christ. He gave me the gifts and ability to succeed.

I soon learned my message resonated outside of that Lucas Oil locker room. A few months later, my parents received a letter from a young fan who'd heard that post-game testimony. He wrote about its impact on his life — and how he started sneaking out to attend church with a friend. After a while, his parents started joining him. Eventually, his entire family came to faith. When I read that young fan's story, I realized how God was using me — and my platform — to bring people to Him. That letter is still more important to me than any trophy or rushing record.

Today's pro athletes have even more opportunities to share their faith. Players have hundreds of thousands of followers on social media and are on popular podcasts or news programs every week. And it's not just the pros; some college players have equally influential voices. The impact we have on society can be tremendous — good or bad.

When I see athletes like CJ Stroud, Kirk Cousins, Demario Davis, and others boldly sharing their faith, it's so encouraging because I know the ripple effect of that testimony. But it's not just athletes, celebrities, or influencers who can have this impact.

Sure, our fame means we can easily reach a large audience, but I guarantee there is someone you encounter weekly who needs to hear how Christ has transformed your life. As Christians, we're called and given opportunities to share Jesus. The question is: will we seize those opportunities?

Just think about how many people need to hear about the life-changing impact of Christ? Like that young fan's first step towards faith, it starts with all of us speaking the name of Jesus.

After 10 seasons in the NFL, Matt Forte became an entrepreneur, author, and founder of the What's Your Forte Foundation, which focuses on preventing gun violence and supporting youth and families. He is an outspoken voice for Christ and is the host of the Sports Spectrum Podcast on the Sports Spectrum Network, the leading daily resource for sports news covering athletes and other sports figures from a Christian perspective.