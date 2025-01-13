Israeli Social Media Influencer Unmasks Jihadist Ideology in Unusual Conversation with Gazan Woman

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli social media influencer Tal Oran is a significant voice in the digital space, exposing antisemitism jihadist ideology on his Instagram posts. One of his latest videos gives a sobering glimpse into how some Gazans think – and how they might speak when they don't think they're talking to a Jewish Israeli.

Take note of how this conversation with a woman from Gaza develops in the above video. The text of his interview is below.

TAL ORAN: Since the beginning of the war, I've been receiving countless (Direct Messages) on my Instagram from Gazans asking for help, and my first reaction has been, call me. You see I want to know what people there are thinking, how they feel about the war. The thing is, none of these Gazans have ever called me...until:

GAZAN LADY; This is my passport.

T.O; Can we talk about your situation? What is your situation?

G.L: In the April I decide to go to Egypt with my family. At the crossing they not allow to take my family and my husband with me.

T.O; Where did you learn to speak such good English?

G.L: I study from Al Quds University.

T.O; What was the life in Gaza before the war?

G.L: All people in Gaza are happy until we live in a beautiful home. We wear beautiful clothes. We eat beautiful food. Everything was amazing. We want to recover our previous life.

T.O; October 7th is good or bad. 7th October.

G.L: For me, I said it's good. And they are very courageous, give their life for Gaza and for us, and for Jerusalem.

T.O; How how can we free Palestine?

G.L: We can free Palestine by what they did on 7th October.

T.O; Are you are you happy with October 7th, is good for you?

G.L: Yes. I become proud of 7th October.

T.O: Really!

G.L: Really. I celebrate on 7th October. I'm really proud of them. Yes, this is the the truth,

T.O; (foreign language) God willing, all of Gaza shall be martyrs.

G.L: (foreign language) God willing! Hamas for me, I love (foreign language) resistance. I respect Sinwar, he fight in the last breath to kill Israel and the occupation. He give Gaza a lot.

T.O: Of course. And Haniyeh are very good

G.L: And Haniyeh, Ismael Haniyeh, I very sad when they killed him.

T.O; (foreign language) What a shame. How do you feel about (foreign language) Jews? Do you like Jews?

G.L: Of course, no. Why? they killed our children, they stole our dreams, they demolish all our dreams and our house.

T.O; All of the Jews? Even Iraqi Jews?

G.L: All.

T.O: (foreign language) European Jews, everyone?

G.L: Yeah. And our Quran, Allah told us, don't respect contact between Jews.

T.O: (foreign language) Jews are bad, not good.

G.L: Yeah.

T.O; You love Hamas? Hamas is good.

G.L: Yeah, yeah, I love all all Palestinian people. They can be Hamas or Fatah, I love all.

T.O: In the back of my head I'm thinking, how does she not know I'm Israeli? These questions were so on the nose. I honestly didn't think this was gonna go on for so long. So I made a choice to tell her who I was.

(foreign language) I am not an Arab, I am an Israeli Jew.

G.L: (foreign language) You are a Jew?

T.O; (foreign language) I'm Israeli.

G.L: I'm shocked.

T.O: Yeah, I know you're shocked. You want to have peace with me or you want to kill me?

G.L: No no no not kill you.

T.O; But you say you love Hamas.

G.L: No, I love all people in Gaza, I said.

T.O; You love Hamas, Hamas is good.

G.L: Yeah, yeah. I'm sorry.

T.O; How can you be okay with Hamas?

G.L; Really I said that because I think you love Hamas.

T.O; I don't I don't believe you.

G.L; Look, look you killed our children.

T.O; You also killed our children.

G.L; So when October 7th happened I didn't like it, really, honestly. I become proud of 7 October. I celebrate in 7 October. Look, I am a woman, I love peace. I love all people, I respect all religion.

T.O: Jews are bad?, not good..

G.L: Yeah, all the people of Gaza now don't want Hamas control Gaza. We proud of them as as

T.O; You proud of Sinwar, you're proud of Ismael Haniyah.

G.L: Haniyah is good

T.O; They destroy your country. They destroy your people. They destroy your life. Sinwar is good? Sinwar destroy your life. Sinwar is bad. But we can not have (foreign language) peace if you like Sinwar. Sinwar want to kill me, want to kill my grandma, want to kill my mom. Israel is not going anywhere. Israel will stay here, (foreign language) God willing, forever.

G.L: Wait wait.

T.O: The issue that I'm pointing to in this video is bigger than me and this lady from Gaza. It's a failure at the hands of the U.N. and Palestinian leadership to push their people away from radical Islamic terrorism. Arab supremacy is a real issue in the Middle East. We see it everywhere we go, from Syrian Arabs massacring Kurds to Iraqi Arab Muslims massacring Mandeans, to Egyptian Arab Muslims massacring Copts, the Palestinians massacring Jews.

I want to clarify, even though this lady wants to see me dead, I don't hate her. She grew up with a cancerous ideology, and we Jews have good reason to believe that most Palestinians hold these exact same viewpoints. That needs to change. ​