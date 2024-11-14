Ex-OnlyFans Star Nala Ray Tells Lecrae About Wild Journey From Porn to Faith in Jesus

In her first month on OnlyFans, Nala Ray made $87,000. In her whole career, she raked in a stunning $14 million. But it cost her everything — including her soul.

During a recent conversation with rapper Lecrae on his podcast, “The Deep End,” Ray opened up about her famous decision to convert to Christianity and walk away from the pornographic industry after meeting her now-husband Jordan Giordano, a devout believer.

Ray’s shift away from porn and toward Christianity has been swift.

In March, the Illinois native made headlines after announcing her come-to-Jesus experience. Prior to launching her own OnlyFans account in 2020, Ray worked as an orthopedic surgery scheduler.

She explained to Lecrae what made her susceptible to joining the explicit content-sharing site.

The 26-year-old revealed to Lecrae that, at 13 years old, she was molested by an older teenage boy — a horrific incident that occurred amidst a series of tragic circumstances.

Ray told the rapper she and her family lost “everything” after a tornado struck their Missouri home when she was a child. Later, her parents divorced and her dad — a former pastor — moved to Mexico before the couple ultimately reunited. She explained to Lecrae her dad experienced “three consecutive church splits” and is now facing “a prison sentence,” although the ex-OnlyFans star didn’t disclose why.

Although she was raised in the church, her tumultuous home life, coupled with parents who she believed at the time had “shoved” faith in her face, led Ray to become rebellious. Then, Ray said, her parents allowed a teenage boy to live with them and he molested her, “twisting” how she perceived sexuality.

Ray spent a few years producing explicit content, becoming “so calloused over” emotionally, partly because of her father, who, when she told him she was leaving OnlyFans, allegedly encouraged her to remain on the platform because he had purportedly been receiving money from her.

Lecrae asked the now-reformed content creator how she fell into the “trap” of OnlyFans. It wasn’t the sexual nature of the content that drew her in, she said. Rather, Ray explained, she was lured by the money and perceived power.

“The money’s the trap,” she said. “Our addiction to porn in America is ridiculous … and it’s gotten so much worse because of OnlyFans. … You’re literally a pimped-out puppet, and your pimps are your subscribers.”

While Ray accumulated incredible material wealth — living in a luxurious home, driving fancy cars, and wearing one-of-a-kind designer outfits — the cost was great.

But becoming successful on OnlyFans, she soon learned, “comes with the price of your soul, [and] people never hear the emptiness of it all.”

The facade of happiness started cracking for Ray last fall, when she met Giordano — a Christian influencer — on TikTok. Ignorant to OnlyFans or who Ray was, Giordano struck up a friendship with the content creator.

“He started sending me Bible verses, … sending me Christian content,” Ray recalled. “I was like, ‘Bro, come on. You think I’m gonna watch this?’ But then he outright one day sent me a video, being like, ‘I know you may not want to hear this, but God loves you so much and you are so worth it. What you’re doing is not right.’ [He] called me out, called my sin out. I got so defensive. … I was like, ‘How dare you judge me?’ That’s what I felt like it was. … But he was not judging me in the least bit; he was loving me.”

“I understand that now, but, back in December, I did not get that,” she continued, telling Lecrae they met in late September and began dating in January, after she became a believer. “He would not date me until I gave my life to Christ.”

Giordano regularly prayed over Ray, who, after weeks of searching, finally broke down one night in the wee hours of the morning. It was around 2 a.m., she told Lecrae, when she grabbed her Bible, “heard God’s voice,” and realized how far she had fallen away from Him.

The couple has since gotten married.

You can watch the full conversation between Ray and Lecrae above.

