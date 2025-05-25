'Duck Dynasty' Founder Phil Robertson Passes Away at 79: 'Legacy of Love for God'

Phil Robertson, the founder of "Duck Dynasty" and the patriarch of the Robertson family, has passed away at 79, according to a post by his family.

His son and daughter-in-law, Willie and Korie Robertson, announced on Facebook, "We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord."

"He reminded us often of the words of Paul, 'you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him,'" the post continued.

The Robertson family had revealed in recent months that his health had been rapidly declining. His son, Jase Robertson, reported in a previous interview that doctors discovered the senior Robertson was suffering from a blood disorder that was like a form of cancer.

The Duck Dynasty patriarch has repeatedly shared his powerful testimony of the redeeming grace of Jesus Christ in his life, and his family is pointing followers to Christ once again in this moment.

"Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again," Korie Robertson said in her post.

"We know so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life. We're having a private service for now, but we'll share details soon about a public celebration of his life," she explained, signing off as "The Robertson Family" and citing 1 Corinthians 2.

Phil Robertson is survived by his wife, affectionately known in the family as "Miss Kay," who has also been battling health issues in recent months.

Phil's journey to Jesus has been widely documented, with the feature film “The Blind” dramatically portraying his path to faith.

As CBN’s Faithwire has reported, Robertson has long inspired fans to get baptized and embrace the gospel, and much of that effort is rooted in his own spiritual transformation. Click below to watch our interview with him one year ago: