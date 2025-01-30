Craig T. Nelson Says Playing 'Buck' in 'Green & Gold' Was a Blessing

The Green Bay Packers didn't make this year's Super Bowl, but they're still an inspiring piece of a movie that's hitting the big screen Friday.

The film is called "Green and Gold." It stars Emmy Award-winning actor Craig T. Nelson who is known as the star of the hit TV series called "Coach." He also had a role on the series "Young Sheldon" and is the voice of the animated character "Mr. Incredible."

In the film "Green and Gold," Craig T. Nelson plays a farmer named Buck. He described the farmer's character to CBN News.

"He's a fourth-generation farmer. He's trying to make sense of life in a situation where it looks like there's no way out. He may lose what he's held precious to him for so long, and he's wounded by the death of a daughter, and he's trying to raise a granddaughter in a tradition of a family that he's trying to uphold, and he's trying to find a faith that means something to him that he can, he doesn't even have," he told CBN News.

"Buck" is a die-hard fan of the Green Bay Packers. He loves the team so much he wages high stakes in a game to save his land and legacy. He literally bets the farm.

"He's wounded and he's in a situation in life that's a crisis, and he is trying to find a way to manufacture, way to make it work. And he's not sure he is doing the right thing. So he's a wonder and a mystery and complicated guy," Nelson said.

The film is the work of first-time filmmakers Producer Davin Lindwall and Director Anders Lindwall. It's a story inspired by their real-life grandfather. Anders shared with CBN News the film's personal connection.

"Our grandfather was a dairy farmer and that farm was closed when we came around, but we kind of grew up around some of that community and it's as close physically, location-wise, it's really close to our home, which is kind of right on the Wisconsin, Northern Michigan border. But yeah, we just always had a passion for telling stories about that area, and this is really our first opportunity to get a chance to share kind of the beauty of what we grew up around and the beauty of the people up there," he told CBN News.

Davin Lindwall recalls the journey it took to get this film completed.

"We're on year five of this ourselves, and as independent filmmakers don't have the budget to pay and hire out roles. You take everything on your back and carry that the whole way. But honestly, it's been such a joy," he said.

For Nelson, the character of "Buck" was a blessing. "The way it was written, and I think the landscape and the fact that generational farms are in my family, and I could identify with that - but I think the man's (Buck), one of the main reasons was his walk, his faith walk," he said.

"Sometimes you have to get to that point of brokenness and despair before you realize you need, when you realize that you're powerless and you're brought to that point, that's when you're perhaps more teachable than others," he continued.

Fathom Entertainment brings the inspirational film "Green and Gold" to theaters nationwide starting Friday. You can go HERE to find out where to watch in your area.

